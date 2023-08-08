Lucid Software Named to Forbes Cloud 100 for Fourth Consecutive Year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration, has once again been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . This marks Lucid Software's impressive fourth consecutive appearance on the list.

Lucid logo (PRNewsfoto/Lucid) (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be included on the Cloud 100 list for the fourth year in a row," said Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid Software. "The past few years have clearly underscored the critical impact visual collaboration can have on organizations to not only reignite creativity and productivity across their organizations but also drive efficiency and alignment. The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite empowers global teams to effortlessly connect, engage and successfully execute their goals with the most intelligent and comprehensive collaboration platform available, and we couldn't be more proud to continue to support our 60+ million users with best-in-class technology."

Lucid's inclusion on the Cloud 100 builds on significant product momentum over the past year. Along with releasing 30+ new integrations in 2022, Lucid also recently announced the next generation of its visual collaboration offering, including Collaborative AI, Visual Activities, Team Spaces and a universal canvas. These capabilities help users better execute projects and strategic priorities seamlessly across their entire workflow, driving greater productivity, alignment and execution.

This continued investment in product development has led to Lucid remaining the most used Visual Collaboration Suite on the market, with more than 60 million users globally. In addition to being included on the Cloud 100, the company also ranked as the 13th most-used enterprise application in Okta's 2023 Businesses at Work Report—far ahead of any other visual collaboration vendor.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector," said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "This year's companies had to react rapidly to AI's sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks."

To see the full Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 list, visit forbes.com/cloud100 . To learn more about the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, visit lucid.co .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark , and Lucidscale —teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucid Software