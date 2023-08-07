Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services is Named IBA Top Insurance Employer of 2023

Nonstop listed as one of Insurance Business America's Top Insurance Employers of 2023 based on employee satisfaction poll.

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc. ("Nonstop"), a mission-based health benefits company, announced today that it has been named one of Insurance Business America (IBA)'s Top Insurance Employers of 2023. Every year, IBA polls employees on their satisfaction with their employer's benefits, culture, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Nonstop received a satisfaction rating of over 80%, making it one of the top insurance employers.

IBA recognized Nonstop for its various initiatives to recruit and retain talent, including its living-wage initiative that ensures no employee is paid less than $60k per year, as well as its suite of benefits that cover 100% of employees' and their dependents' medical, dental and vision insurance premiums. Nonstop also offers employees an education reimbursement plan, valuable mentorship programs, and DEI courses.

"At Nonstop, we are guided by our mission to advance health equity," said David Sloves, CEO, Nonstop. "Being named a Best Insurance Employer by Insurance Business America underscores how we can provide better health insurance to clients, for less, by investing in our people first. We look forward to continuing to foster a collaborative and socially focused workplace, while providing clients with a competitive edge to attract and retain talent and reinvest savings on insurance premiums into their respective communities."

Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc. provides employee health benefits at a significantly lower cost to employers than traditional top-tier plans. Our innovative core product, Nonstop Health™, dramatically reduces—or outright eliminates—employee out-of-pocket costs with first-dollar coverage, saves employers an average of 8-10% on premiums, and does not require changes to brokers, carriers or providers. It's not too good to be true—it's just the way it should be.

