My Code Names Rebecca Kramer Rosengard SVP of Marketing

The new position is a strategic hire by the company to further advance its mission to reshape the future of diversity in media

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code , the largest US diverse media company, has announced the hiring of Rebecca Kramer Rosengard as SVP of Marketing, where she will lead all aspects of brand and product marketing, thought leadership and PR. Through her role, she will bolster My Code's work that enables storytellers, publishers, brands and agencies to connect more authentically with diverse audiences and drive business success.

In her previous position at Twitter, Rebecca built, ran, and scaled three distinct teams to drive awareness and consideration of Twitter advertising during her eight year tenure. Most notably, she developed and launched #TwitterPrism, the inclusive marketing program used by Twitter's partners to help them create more culturally resonant marketing and build lasting relationships with diverse communities – experience that will serve her well in her new position at My Code as it aims to steward authentic connections between brands and diverse audiences. Prior to joining Twitter in 2014, Rebecca served as Brand Manager for Toyota, where she influenced vehicle product, pricing & promotion, sales training, and consumer research, and oversaw all elements of sales, marketing, and advertising, for three key SUV models.

"I'm thrilled to have found My Code, a company that's making an outsized impact on the media and advertising ecosystem, both for diverse audiences and the brands who want to connect with them," said Rosengard. "Representation in media and advertising is critical, but it's also the bare minimum because all people expect and deserve to see their cultures and communities understood, and their experiences reflected authentically. And though many brands acknowledge this, few are as well-equipped to create and deliver as My Code has proven to be."

"We're honored to have a leader like Rebecca joining My Code to play a crucial role in our continued work to ensure diverse audiences are authentically and respectfully represented in media," said Jennifer White, Chief Operating Officer at My Code. "Her industry experience, tenacity, and dedication to accelerating inclusivity within advertising will be a tremendous asset for My Code, and we can't wait to see the immediate impact she has in her new role."

To learn more about My Code and how it authentically connects brands and underrepresented audiences, please visit www.mycodemedia.com .

ABOUT MY CODE

My Code is the leading US media company for diverse audiences, amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company's diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including A Code, B Code and Pride Code, to help companies reach millions of AANHPI, Black, Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) are part of the My Code brand portfolio, offering a diversified range of services to clients and advertisers. In 2023, the company announced its significant investment in minority-owned Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency REMEZCLA. To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com .

