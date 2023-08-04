This Week in People & Culture News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including the first Indigenous fashion week and promotions for National Black Business Month.
- PEPSI® Dig In Day Returns To Celebrate and Support Black-Owned Restaurants With Its Biggest Festivities to Date, Including Picking Up The Tab for $100,000 in Meals for Foodies Across the Country
The platform is kicking off a month of programming during Black Business Month to encourage dining at Black-owned restaurants with a block party, dinner events, free food at 25 restaurants nationally, and more.
- New March of Dimes Research Shows Access to Maternity Care Worsening for Millions of Women in the U.S.
"A person's ability to have a healthy pregnancy and healthy birth should not be dictated by where they live and their ability to access consistent, quality care but these reports shows that, today, these factors make it dangerous to be pregnant and give birth for millions of women in the United States," said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, March of Dimes President and Chief Executive Officer.
- First-Ever U.S. Indigenous Fashion Week Launches in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Premiering the first week of May 2024, the four-day event includes fashion symposia, a soirée and runway days showcasing the talent of Indigenous designers across North America— while featuring artists who merge the boundaries between art, design and fashion.
- NASA Funds Nearly $900,000 in Planning Awards to Minority Serving Institutions
Minority Serving Institution (MSI) teams are supported with NASA expert guidance and resources, enabling MSIs to unlock their full potential and deliver technological innovations that contribute to NASA's missions and benefit society.
- Meet the Grantees from Glossier's 2023 Grant Program for Black-Owned Beauty Businesses
After months of review, Glossier is pleased to share the 2023 Grantees which range from halal-certified skincare to feminine hygiene to wellness. These six visionary founders stood out amongst hundreds of talented applicants, building incredible brands, innovative products, and changing the future of beauty.
- Toys for Tots Launches New Literacy Initiative to Help Underprivileged Children
This new project will provide disadvantaged children with the books and educational resources they need to learn, grow, and ultimately, achieve a brighter future.
- 50/50 Women on Boards and EY US to expand board diversity and development efforts
"More women on corporate boards leads to positive impacts on profitability, productivity and workforce engagement: It's simply good business," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, Chief Executive Officer of 50/50 Women on Boards. "With support from EY US, we will work toward advancing women in the corporate pipeline and fostering their success."
- Peak Education Builds Partnerships and Secures Grants to Increase Educational Equity for Underrepresented Colorado Springs Students
The Sachs Foundation's mission is to further racial equity for Black Coloradans by supporting education, health and well-being through student enrichment, financial support and professional development.
- Easterseals Disability Advocates and Allies Author New Biography Series for Children Highlighting Role Models and Historical Figures with Disabilities
The MY ITTY-BITTY BIO series, biographies for the earliest readers, examines the lives of historical and modern men and women in a simple, age-appropriate way to help children develop word recognition and reading skills. Titles celebrate diversity, covering women and men from a range of backgrounds and professions including immigrants, individuals with disabilities, and individuals of Black, Hispanic, Asian American, and Indigenous history.
- Black Tech Street Announces Alliance with Microsoft to Digitally Transform Historic Greenwood
Dubbed by Black Tech Street, "The Digital Transformation of Black Wall Street", the alliance aims to restore Greenwood's position as a national hub for Black talent and innovation. Founded in 2021, Black Tech Street's mission is to rebirth Black Wall Street as a Black innovation economy by securing Black tech-focused economic and industry development opportunities.
- THE INDIGENOUS EARLY LEARNING COLLABORATIVE INSTITUTE: W.K. Kellogg Foundation Core Funding for Sustainability & Expansion
"Establishing the IELC Institute is one more step in our collaboration with Indigenous communities toward ensuring that these communities have the resources they need to strengthen their early learning systems and practices for children, teachers, and families," says Dr. Joshua Sparrow, Executive Director of BTC.
- American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association Partners with U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration to Enhance U.S. Global Competitiveness
"Authentic Indigenous experiences and destinations continues to be high on the list of international travelers visiting the U.S.," said AIANTA CEO Sherry L. Rupert. "This collaborative strategic partnership is the next step in our relationship with the International Trade Administration and will enhance U.S. global competitiveness while Indigenous U.S. destinations and firms grow their business through exports and international promotion."
