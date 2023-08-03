STAGE IS SET FOR NHRA STARS TO SHINE AT PRESTIGIOUS DODGE POWER BROKERS NHRA U.S. NATIONALS

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loaded with prestige, the world's biggest drag race, the 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, returns to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Aug. 30-Sept. 4 to close out the 2023 regular season in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

For nearly seven decades, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals have represented drag racing's pinnacle, and there's nothing like winning a Wally on Labor Day Monday. The Big Go will be just as legendary in 2023, with stars like John Force, Tony Stewart Racing's Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett, defending world champs Brittany Force, Ron Capps, Erica Enders and Matt Smith all competing for wins in Indy.

Single-day tickets for the Top Eliminator Club are also on sale, putting fans even closer to the action. Offering the best seats in the house and a premium experience, the Top Eliminator Club includes number of exclusive benefits for the historic event.

Add in specialty events like the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout, the NHRA Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, the Dodge HEMI Challenge and more, and it's a can't-miss event from start to finish.

Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Capps (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), and Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up wins in 2022 at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals. This year's race will be broadcast on both the FOX broadcast network and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), including eliminations coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4 on FS1 and continuing at 2 p.m. on FOX. The event will also feature standouts in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, including legendary driver Tony Stewart in Top Alcohol Dragster, FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports and Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown.

A year ago, Capps swept the weekend in Indy, winning the Pep Boys Funny Car All-Star Callout and then his first career Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals victory. Pro Stock's Anderson, a five-time world champ, also earned his 100th career victory at Indy last year, while Brown, a three-time Top Fuel world champ, won at the Big Go for the first time in more than a decade. Reigning world champ Smith earned his first win at the prestigious race since 2006, but back-to-back wins won't come easy.

Top Fuel's Tony Schumacher has been a dominant performer at Indy over the years, winning 10 times. Other standouts include points leader Justin Ashley and defending world champ Brittany Force. In Funny Car, legend John Force has five Indy wins, while everyone is chasing points leader Hagan and Capps.

Dallas Glenn leads the Pro Stock ranks in 2023 and Gaige Herrera's dominant season in Pro Stock Motorcycle puts him in the points lead heading into the historic event.

Off the track, there's plenty for fans to enjoy, including the Nitro Alley Stage, which creates a festive atmosphere at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals. Autograph sessions will take place throughout the event and fans can participate in the SealMaster Track Walk as part of the special pre-race ceremonies on championship Monday. As always, all fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action, servicing their hot rods and get autographs from their favorite drivers.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals will feature one round at 5:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 1, two rounds on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2:15 and 5:45 p.m. and the final two rounds on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 12:15 and 3:45 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4.

The Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout begins at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, with the semifinals at 3:20 p.m. and the finals at 5:15 p.m.

Television coverage of the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals starts on FS1 from 11:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 and then coverage of the Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Funny Car Callout on FOX from 4-5:30 p.m. Qualifying action will continue from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday on FS1. On Monday, coverage from eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. on FS1 and continue on FOX from 2-5 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

