Emeren to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Aug 31, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the U.S. stock market close on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023.

What: Emeren Group Ltd Second Quarter (ended June 30, 2023) Earnings Call

When: 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dcuzrnz9

Participant Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5ae2a793267446319a2712ca854034cb

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Emeren Group Ltd's website at https://ir.emeren.com/.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a pipeline of projects and IPP assets totaling over 3 GW, as well as a storage pipeline of over 6 GWh across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

