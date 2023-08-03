Coffee + Bitcoin = Transparency in Every Cup

Sheridan, Wyo., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At MakingCoffee.com our goal is to disrupt the coffee industry by using Bitcoin and blockchain tech to bring transparency and equity to an industry that we believe is lacking both.

A Scenario:

You just paid $3 for a cup of black coffee. Or you paid $6 for that same coffee because the barista added some chocolate syrup, sugar, and dab of whip cream.

If you are like us, some questions are probably running through your mind.

Why does this cup of coffee cost so much?

How much does this big retail chain make off this cup of coffee?

Who are the people (farmers, roasters, etc.) that made this cup of coffee possible? And how much do they make on this cup of coffee?

Wouldn't it be great if a coffee company came along that answered those questions, and more?

Imagine being able to buy a bag of coffee in a retail store or a cup of coffee at your local cafe and being able to meet the farmer and the farm workers behind that coffee. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could communicate your appreciation to those workers with words, or by tipping them from anywhere in the world with a push of a button!?

Introducing MakingCoffee.com, an industry disrupting coffee brand utilizing blockchain technology to build a global coffee community that brings a level of transparency and equity that we believe has been missing from other brands across the coffee industry

At Making Coffee ™, we won't just use industry buzz words to make you feel good about your purchase. We will show you how much we paid to source and roast our coffee. We will show you how much profit we make on the coffee we sell. More importantly, we will introduce you to the people behind the coffee. The farmers, the farm workers, the roasters, and even the other coffee drinkers enjoying our coffee from around the world.

To jumpstart this vision, we have partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of El Salvador to bring the delicious El Salvadorian coffee to rest of the world, and to demonstrate an important use-case for the Bitcoin Lightning Network

In addition, this Partnership will enable us to:

Use Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies to bring a level of transparency and equity that we believe has been missing from other brands across the Coffee industry.

Connect all the human beings within the supply chain that make that delicious cup of coffee possible. From the farm worker to the coffee drinker, and everyone in-between.

Create a new kind of coffee brand that is built with and for our community.

For these reasons and more, we are extremely excited about this partnership!

Interested in learning more? Go to our website, MakingCoffee.com and sign up to be the first to be notified when we start shipping coffee in early September.

With the support of the Government of El Salvador, the dedicated efforts of everyone involved in our coffee supply chain, and you—the coffee lover—we plan on creating an industry disrupting a global brand that is : Making Coffee, Together.

