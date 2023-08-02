Steward Partners Welcomes Oswego Crest Financial Group

$230 Million team formerly with Commonwealth Financial specializes in retirement planning

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, welcomes Oswego Crest Financial Group affiliated with Steward Partners, based in Lake Oswego, OR, and formerly affiliated with Commonwealth Financial. The four-person team is made up of Partners and Wealth Managers Patricia "Pat" Sturr, CFP®, CRPC®; Peter Miller, CRPC®, AIF®; Tom Daniels, as well as Partner, Client Administrative Manager Peggy Maxwell. Collectively the team manages approximately $230 million in client assets.

(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory Group) (PRNewswire)

"The team at Oswego Crest Financial Group has built an outstanding practice and is well positioned for exciting growth going forward," said Eric Field, CFP®, CIMA®, Partner, Western Divisional President, Steward Partners. "By joining Steward Partners and choosing Raymond James as their custodian, they will have access to more resources, open architecture, and an extensive support network to help them better serve their clients and grow to their full potential."

Oswego Crest specializes in helping clients prepare for and navigate through the opportunities and challenges presented by retirement with peace of mind. The team works closely with clients to help answer the most relevant questions facing retirees and feels their only measure of success is how well they help clients reach their goals.

"We have always seen our firm as being in partnership with our clients who truly value and see the benefit in our collaborative approach. Teamwork is key to our success and that's what really attracted us to Steward Partners," explained Patricia "Pat" Sturr, CFP®, CRPC®, Partner, Wealth Manager, Oswego Crest Financial Group. "With access to the deep pool of resources that Steward Partners offers, we believe this will allow us to do an even better job of serving our clients going forward."

Pat Sturr began her financial services career in 2000 when she joined Smith Barney as an advisor. After studying at the Pamplin School of Business at the University of Portland and completing the coursework in 2005, she earned the Certified Financial Planner™ certification. That same year together with her partners, she founded Oswego Crest Financial Group where she served as President. Pat has also earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ (CRPC®) designation.

"While we were doing our due diligence, we talked to a lot of different firms, but Steward Partners was the one that just checked all the boxes in terms of what we were looking for in a partner," added Tom Daniels, Partner, Wealth Manager, Oswego Crest Financial Group. "The systems and connectivity that they have in place and the fact that Raymond James, who will be our custodian, has a dedicated team that just works with Steward Partners advisors were all very important to us."

Tom Daniels is a graduate of Oregon State with a degree in financial management who joined Smith Barney as a financial consultant in 2000. He had previously enjoyed a 13-year career in transportation and logistics, where he developed skills in planning, attention to detail, and meeting commitments that have proved invaluable as an advisor.

"We already knew and respected a lot of the people who had transitioned to Steward Partners. We kept hearing from them about the positive feedback they had received about the client web portal. The client experience is paramount to us, so that was a factor in our decision," said Peter Miller, Partner, Wealth Manager, Oswego Crest Financial Group.

Upon graduating from the University of Oregon, Peter Miller worked in the apparel industry before embarking on a career as a financial advisor, initially with PaineWebber and then Smith Barney. In 2008, he decided to leave the wirehouse channel and joined Oswego Crest Financial Group as a full partner. Peter has earned both the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ (CRPC®) and Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designations.

The fourth member of the team is Partner and Client Administrative Manager Peggy Maxwell. She is a graduate of Fordham University and has been with Oswego Crest Financial Group since 2011, having previously been a financial assistant with Gardner Pension Services.

Throughout its 10-year history, Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022 as well as two advisors in 2023, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the company fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the company was ranked as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2022. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $30 billion in client assets as of April 2023. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 / 2021 / 2022. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

The 2017 / 2018 / 2019 / 2020 / 2021 / 2022 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor and the Washington Post's Top Workplace awards are not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience.

Source: Forbes.com Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions on how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

For more information and complete details on methodology, go to www.shookresearch.com.

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

mmorales@jconnelly.com

973.224.7152

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory Group