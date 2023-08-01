Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced virtual participation including a webcasted fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 8, 2023 at 9:55 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com.

In addition, company executives will virtually participate in the BTIG Consumer Technology Conference on August 16, 2023. This conference is not being webcast.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy, Inc.'s "House of Brands" portfolio also includes fashion resale marketplace Depop, and musical instrument marketplace Reverb. Each Etsy, Inc. marketplace operates independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (blog.etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations & ESG Engagement

Jessica Schmidt, Sr. Director, Investor Relations

ir@etsy.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kelly Clausen, Sr. Director, Communications and Strategic Partnership

press@etsy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Etsy