Emerson Collective Health Spins Off to Form New Investment Fund, Yosemite; Announces First Close of Oversubscribed $200M+ Fund to Accelerate Transformative Cancer Ventures

Reed Jobs will lead new firm focusing on introducing outside capital to create a major hub for oncology investment.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yosemite announced it has launched as a new standalone entity, spinning off from Emerson Collective to form an independent investment firm focused on opportunities across the oncology ecosystem—the new fund launches with an oversubscribed first close of $200M+. Yosemite will deploy a differentiated strategy that employs both grantmaking and venture investing as a catalyst for scientific breakthroughs to become viable cancer patient solutions.

Yosemite partners with leading researchers and innovative entrepreneurs working to make cancer non-lethal within our lifetime. The firm deploys capital from early non-profit grantees through late-stage companies to fund advancements across the oncology ecosystem. (PRNewswire)

Yosemite partners with leading researchers and entrepreneurs working to make cancer non-lethal within our lifetime.

Since 2015, Emerson Collective Health has been breaking down silos to reach its goal of making cancer non-lethal in our lifetime. In spinning off as an independent fund, Yosemite offers a tailored focus on its proven model of creative collaboration.

Composed of the Emerson Health team, Yosemite continues its investment strategy of providing grants to emerging research along with flexible funding for incubation and early-translation investments in therapeutics, diagnostics, and digital health.

"We're on a mission to lead the next chapter in the fight against cancer and forming our own standalone entity provides us the flexibility to best propel great ideas until they're at scale," said Reed Jobs of Yosemite. "We believe this first close demonstrates investor confidence in Yosemite's strategy of building new companies, trust in our extensive grantee and institutional network, and value in our combined experience in shepherding new transformational cancer treatments."

Yosemite brings an impressive track record of identifying emerging scientists and budding entrepreneurs on the cusp of scientific breakthrough. Yosemite leaders have supported hundreds of researchers and invested in dozens of therapeutic and diagnostic companies across the U.S., Europe, and Israel.

"Yosemite is uniquely positioned to meet cutting edge academic science where it is to accelerate translation to biotech innovation," said David Hallal, Founder of ElevateBio, an Emerson Health portfolio company. "ElevateBio has been a direct beneficiary of Yosemite's dual-strategy, having partnered with two Yosemite grantees from leading academic centers, as well as having the team involved through their direct venture investment in our most recent few rounds of financing. Yosemite has rightfully earned a reputation for advancing the discoveries of many of the world's great scientists with the goal of discovering and developing innovative therapies for patients and families suffering with devastating diseases."

Yosemite's global network is designed to identify and fuel the most promising advances in treatment, technology, and standards of care. Strong relationships formed through grantmaking have often led academic researchers to return to the team with investment and company creation opportunities.

"This model the team started while at Emerson Health helped form Tune Therapeutics, turning a concept for an unmet need into a leading epigenetic editing company," said Matt Kane, CEO of Tune Therapeutics, an Emerson Health portfolio company. "They have cultivated a unique network that facilitates progress. I have no doubt that many future grantees will benefit from the company-building support and insight that the Yosemite team provides."

Yosemite's Limited Partners include leading endowments, hospital systems and global family offices – such as The Rockefeller University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and John Doerr.

Emerson Collective will be a Limited Partner in Yosemite Fund I. Going forward, Yosemite will manage the Emerson Health legacy portfolio (ECI Health Funds) as an investment advisor.

About Yosemite

Yosemite partners with leading researchers and innovative entrepreneurs working to make cancer non-lethal within our lifetime. The firm deploys capital from early non-profit grantees through late-stage companies to fund advancements across the oncology ecosystem. We leverage our differentiated scientific network to create and finance companies that drive the translation of new therapies in patients and optimize the patient experience. Yosemite aims to meaningfully accelerate the technology, treatments, and standard of care that have the power to improve the health and lives of cancer patients. For more information, please visit: https://yosemite.co .

The portfolio companies identified and described herein do not represent all of the portfolio companies purchased, sold, or recommended for clients by Yosemite. The reader should not assume that an investment in the portfolio companies identified was or will be profitable. No compensation was provided to the portfolio company executives for their feedback although they may have an incentive to make a positive statement due to the executive's ongoing relationship with the firm. Past performance is not indicative of future results. A full list of all of our portfolio companies is available upon request.

This material is not a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security.

Press contact:

info@yosemite.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yosemite