National Parks Cruisetour, Longer Adventures, New Itineraries Highlight Princess Cruises 2025 Alaska Season

2025 Cruises and Cruisetours from Alaska's Leading Cruise Line

on Sale August 3

Family Favorite Caribbean Princess to Sail Alaska for First Time

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises has unveiled its 2025 Alaska cruise and cruisetours season, featuring three captivating roundtrip itineraries and an exclusive new National Parks Cruisetour. These remarkable offerings are available for booking starting August 3.

Majestic Princess in Alaska (PRNewswire)

New Adventures and Extended Journeys Await, including a Departure from LA:

New for 2025 from the cruise line that brings the most guests to Alaska every year is a 22-day roundtrip voyage sailing from San Francisco on Ruby Princess that coincides with the Summer Solstice, and a 17-day roundtrip cruise from Seattle on Grand Princess featuring three days of scenic glacier viewing. For guests seeking to sail from Southern California, a new 16-day roundtrip Inside Passage voyage from Los Angeles on Grand Princess offers a convenient and affordable option.

National Parks Cruisetour

Following its debut in 2024, the National Parks Cruisetour returns in 2025 with a 15-night adventure to five of Alaska's most breathtaking parks. Guests will have the opportunity to explore Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell-St. Elias, Kenai Fjords National Parks, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway. Unique to Princess, this experience combines a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise, scenic rail travel, and multiple days on land, including stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

"As the market leader in Alaska, we're excited to offer guests even more exciting ways to see the natural beauty of Alaska with itineraries in 2025 that serve up new adventures and extended journeys that first-time guests and repeat visitors are going to find intriguing," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "We're also making it easier for guests to access an Alaska cruise by bringing back a roundtrip option out of Los Angeles, which also make it more affordable for millions within that drive market."

Caribbean Princess to Debut in Alaska in 2025

In 2025, seven Princess ships will sail to Alaska, including Caribbean Princess for the first time. In addition, the number of Princess homeports offering Alaska voyages expands to five with the addition of Los Angeles, with the season featuring 21 cruise destinations and four glacier-viewing experiences, highlighted by 88 visits to Glacier Bay National Park, taking more guests to this spectacular national park than any other cruise line.

With 155 total departures on 18 unique itineraries ranging in length from 4 to 22 days, cruise and cruisetour choices include:

Cruises – Seven Ships, Five Homeports

NEW! Ultimate Alaska Solstice with Glacier Bay National Park : 22-day roundtrip from San Francisco on Ruby Princess – departs June 6, 2025

NEW! Ultimate Alaska with Glacier Bay National Park : 17-day roundtrip from Seattle on Grand Princess – departs May 6, 2025

Inside Passage with Glacier Bay National Park : 16-day roundtrip from Los Angeles on Grand Princess visiting Juneau , Skagway , Glacier Bay National Park, Sitka , Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and Victoria, B.C. – departs August 30, 2025

Voyage of the Glaciers : This top-rated seven-day itinerary features Juneau , Skagway , Ketchikan , and two glacier-viewing experiences at Glacier Bay National Park and Hubbard Glacier or College Fjord. Caribbean Princess, Coral Princess , and Sapphire Princess offer weekly northbound and southbound cruises from Vancouver, B.C. to Anchorage ( Whittier ) and vice versa. Guests can combine select seven-day voyages for an amazing 14-day Voyage of the Glaciers Grand Adventure – operates May 10 to September 13, 2025 .

Inside Passage: Princess' signature seven-day roundtrip sailings from Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. , as well as 11-day roundtrip departures from San Francisco and Vancouver that include four ports of call and a day of glacier viewing. Many Inside Passage cruises include Glacier Bay National Park. Discovery Princess and Royal Princess sail from Seattle weekly, May 4 – September 21, 2025 . Grand Princess offers weekly cruises from Vancouver, B.C. , May 27 – August 19, 2025 . Ruby Princess sails 11-day cruises roundtrip from San Francisco May 4 – September 13, 2025 .

Alaska Samplers: Three itineraries of four to five days offer shorter voyages for guests looking for a quick getaway. Discovery Princess, Royal Princess and Grand Princess operate four-day, roundtrip voyages between Vancouver, B.C. to Seattle with a stop in Ketchikan – departing April 30 , May 13 and May 23, 2025 . Caribbean Princess sails a four-day, roundtrip cruise from Vancouver, B.C. , with a visit to Ketchikan departing September 13, 2025 , and a five-day roundtrip cruise from Vancouver, B.C. , with stops in Sitka and Ketchikan sailing May 5, 2025 .

Cruisetours

More than 26 cruisetour options give guests variety of choice with four styles of travel including Denali Explorer tours, On Your Own options, Connoisseur Deluxe Escorted and Off the Beaten Path .

The exclusive Direct-to-the-Wilderness rail service ensures a seamless transition between the ship in Whittier and the Denali area on the same day.

Award-Winning North to Alaska Program

Princess' award-winning North to Alaska program enriches the onboard and onshore experience with local lumberjacks, Iditarod champions, and storytellers sharing their Alaska experiences and insights. Other offerings include Wild for Alaska seafood menus, a variety of shore excursions, Puppies in the Piazza to meet sled-dog puppies, Junior Ranger program for youth, and authentic commentary by Glacier Bay Park Rangers and Naturalists.

Visit www.princess.com/alaska for more details on the 2025 Alaska cruises and cruisetours season from Princess Cruises.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises