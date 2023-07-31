Last Fortress: Underground Embarks on an Epic Collaboration with The Boys

NEW YORK, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Fortress: Underground, a grounding-breaking game set in an apocalyptic bunker, has announced a new and exciting collaboration with the hugely successful superhero TV series, The Boys. This collaboration is set to commence on July 31, offering players a chance to immerse themselves in an action-packed journey alongside these unforgettable heroes.

LastFortress: Underground Embarks on an Epic Collaboration with The Boys (PRNewswire)

In this unique collaboration, players will team up with Butcher, Hughie, and Starlight, delving into uncharted territories, unlocking captivating storylines, and battling the relentless zombie horde side by side! Unleash their powers and prepare to explore the outer world with The Boys, as they strive to uncover the truth behind the mysterious zombie surge.

As players embark on this exhilarating quest, exciting rewards await! Take part in the electrifying collaboration to seize exclusive decorations, including the highly coveted "Forerunner Motorcycle" Army Skin, The Boys Emotes, Avatar Frame, Message Frame, Medal, and Nameplate. Furthermore, brace themselves for the unprecedented release of the collab hero skin and the collab fortress skin, adding a touch of uniqueness to their Last Fortress experience.

Whether people are returning players or someone new to the game, now is the perfect time to check out Last Fortress: Underground. Prepare themselves for an unparalleled gaming experience. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this epic collaboration!

Download Last Fortress now from the App Store or Google Play, and gear up to face the zombie apocalypse hand in hand with the legendary characters of The Boys.

Download Last Fortress:

App Store/Google Play: https://lastfortress.onelink.me/dWAs/cgt9bmhr

Official Website: https://last-fortress.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/LastFortress/100063571239541/

Discord: https://discord.gg/W2yQUz7jWG

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Last Fortress: Underground