SONA™ 2 Travel by LELO: a palm-sized companion for orgasms on the go

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As fun as traveling is, packing for a trip is hardly anyone's idea of a fun time. It's often tedious and stressful, and remembering to pack everything you need usually results in excessive luggage that only weighs you down. Literally. In fact, a well-known saying about packing for travel says "Take half as many clothes and twice as much money as you think you'll need for any vacation." And now LELO adds to the saying "And when you are on the go, do not forgo your orgasms," by introducing one of its big hitters SONA™ 2 Travel in the travel-sized edition.

Whisper-quiet and small enough to fit in the palm of your hand

SONA™ 2 Travel is specifically tailored for travel. It fits easily into bags, purses, or suitcases, making it convenient to carry around the world and ensures that pleasure is always within reach. This travel-sized version of our bestselling device, SONA™ 2, combines powerful features, a discreet design, and compact size, making it the ultimate sonic clitoral massager for those looking to unlock new heights of pleasure and satisfaction during their journeys.

Tiny enough to fit in the palm of your hand and therefore very easy to pack, SONA™ 2 Travel offers the same range of intensities as SONA 2. It goes from barely a teasing murmur to full-on mode, including multiple speed modes. Its curved design makes it fit perfectly in the palm of your hand and simultaneously lay nicely on the clitoris.

With LELO signature SenSonic™ technology and compact design, SONA™ 2 Travel clitoral massager combines sonic waves and gentle pulses for an incredible sensory experience. The silicone has been engineered to absorb sonic waves and deliver deep yet gentle sonic waves that stimulate the entire clitoral area, leading to intense pleasure and satisfying orgasms.

Key features:

Compact and discreet design allows your SONA ™ 2 Travel to be by your side, wherever you go

Offers 12 different pleasure settings, varying in intensity from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse.

USB rechargeable and fully waterproof allowing unlimited climaxes anytime and anyplace, including the bath or open body of water.

1-year warranty, and 10-year guarantee.

RRP 99$/€

