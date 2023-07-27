PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ROCHESTER MIDLAND CORPORATION

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rochester Midland Corporation ("Rochester Midland", "RMC", or the "Company"), in partnership with the Company's founding family and management team.

Founded in 1888, Rochester Midland is a leading supplier of specialty chemical products and value-added services across water energy, food safety, facility hygiene, and other applications. The Company works with thousands of businesses worldwide across diverse end markets including food and beverage, healthcare, packaging, and facility services. RMC is headquartered in Rochester, NY with additional facilities in the U.S., Canada and U.K.

Jordan Campbell, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "RMC represents an exciting opportunity to invest in a supplier of mission-critical services that enable customers to operate safely and efficiently. We look forward to helping the Company accelerate its growth trajectory while pursuing complementary acquisitions to extend RMC's production capabilities, geographical presence, and service offerings."

Dave Alter, Managing Director of Peak Rock, added, "RMC has demonstrated an ability to deliver consistent, long-term growth while fostering highly loyal customer relationships. We are thrilled to partner with RMC and are impressed by the strong culture and foundation that the Calkins family has built over the past 135 years."

Kathy Lindahl and Brad Calkins, Co-CEOs of RMC, jointly commented, "After an extensive search, it is clear that Peak Rock is the right partner for the Company as we begin this next phase of growth. Peak Rock brings a strong partnership mentality that will benefit our organization and team members, while allowing us to provide even better service to our valued customers."

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, commented, "This transaction further exemplifies Peak Rock's deep experience investing in family and founder-owned businesses. We look forward to supporting RMC and will continue to seek differentiated companies that we believe could benefit from our ability to drive transformational growth."

ABOUT ROCHESTER MIDLAND

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital and corporate carve-outs. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

