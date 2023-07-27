ACRES STUDY REVEALS CASINOS LOSE $5.0 BILLION ANNUALLY DUE TO OUTDATED CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ENROLLMENT METHODS

TEN SECOND MOBILE ENROLLMENT PROCESS ENABLED BY ACRES' FOUNDATION™ HQ CMS SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCES NEW PLAYER ACQUISITION

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres" or 'the Company"), a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, today released a new position paper as part of its ongoing series exploring the realities of casino loyalty technology. This new position paper details the significant negative impact the player enrollment process driven by legacy Casino Management System ("CMS") technology has on casino operators' cost structures and their ability to benefit from meaningful new revenue opportunities. The new position paper, informed by a survey of over 70 U.S. casinos, along with earlier installments analyzing the state of CMS offerings, is available HERE.

Key highlights of Acres' CMS enrollment position paper include:

Casino customers spend an astounding 1.1 billion minutes annually waiting in line for a player card, resulting in annual revenue losses exceeding $1.75 billion .

More than 80% of the 110 million player cards printed annually are reprints for existing members.

In total, the U.S. casino industry spends nearly $3.0 billion annually on the issuance of physical player cards, with additional billions lost to customers who avoid the cumbersome enrollment process and therefore never become loyal players.

Acres projects an additional $2.0 billion in annual revenue from exponential database acquisition growth enabled by Foundation™ HQ.

"The casino industry's continued reliance on the physical loyalty card, which has become extinct in virtually every other industry, significantly hinders casino's ability to attract and retain new players," said Noah Acres. "New modern CMS technology is needed to overcome this nearly $5.0 billion economic impact caused by the significantly outdated technology capabilities of legacy CMS solutions. Our Foundation™ HQ CMS addresses consumer preferences, there by helping casinos massively scale new database acquisition by offering and incentivizing a ten second enrollment process to any uncarded player during the play session without the need for a physical player card. We encourage all industry constituents to review our continuing series of position papers that highlight the benefits our approach to casino loyalty technology."

About Acres

Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation™ provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation™, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

