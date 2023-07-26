M/I Homes Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

2023 Second Quarter Highlights:

New contracts increased 21% to 2,197 contracts

Delivered 1,990 homes, down 7% from 2022's 2,133 homes delivered

Revenue of $1.0 billion , down 3% from 2022's second quarter record level

Pre-tax income of $155.4 million , down 15% from 2022's record of $182.2 million

Net income of $118.0 million ( $4.12 per diluted share), down 14% from 2022's record of $136.8 million

Shareholders' equity reached a record of $2.3 billion , a 26% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $83

Return on equity of 23%

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported pre-tax income of $155.4 million and net income of $118.0 million, or $4.12 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $182.2 million and net income of $136.8 million, or $4.79 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income decreased 3% to $221.1 million, or $7.77 per diluted share, compared to $228.7 million, or $7.93 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022.

Homes delivered in 2023's second quarter decreased 7% to 1,990 homes. This compares to 2,133 homes delivered in 2022's second quarter. Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 1% to 3,997 from 2022's deliveries of 3,956. New contracts for the second quarter of 2023 increased 21% to 2,197 new contracts. For the first six months of 2023, new contracts increased 1% to 4,368 compared to 4,334 in 2022. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2023 had a total sales value of $1.8 billion, a 34% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at June 30, 2023 decreased 33% to 3,508 homes, with an average sales price of $507,000. At June 30, 2022, backlog sales value was $2.7 billion, with backlog units of 5,213 and an average sales price of $519,000. M/I Homes had 195 communities at June 30, 2023 compared to 168 communities at June 30, 2022. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 11% in the second quarter of 2022.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had a very strong second quarter. Despite higher interest rates and uncertain economic conditions, we were very pleased with our new contracts, homes delivered, margins and income. New contracts improved by 21% over last year; we delivered 1,990 homes and continued to improve our construction cycle time; gross margins were considerably better than expected at 26%; and pre-tax income of $155 million, though down from last year's record level, represented 15.3% of revenue. These results produced a very solid 23% return on equity. Our book value per share is now $83, an increase of 26% versus a year ago."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition remains strong. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.3 billion and available liquidity in excess of $1 billion. We believe our industry will continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to continue delivering strong results."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 New contracts 2,197

1,820

4,368

4,334 Average community count 198

172

197

173 Cancellation rate 10 %

11 %

12 %

9 % Backlog units 3,508

5,213

3,508

5,213 Backlog sales value $ 1,777,657

$ 2,706,586

$ 1,777,657

$ 2,706,586 Homes delivered 1,990

2,133

3,997

3,956 Average home closing price $ 493

$ 477

$ 489

$ 468















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 980,198

$ 1,017,906

$ 1,955,144

$ 1,851,069 Land revenue 8,549

3,374

8,852

6,911 Total homebuilding revenue $ 988,747

$ 1,021,280

$ 1,963,996

$ 1,857,980















Financial services revenue 25,266

19,374

50,547

43,485 Total revenue $ 1,014,013

$ 1,040,654

$ 2,014,543

$ 1,901,465















Cost of sales - operations 755,829

756,367

1,521,733

1,404,069 Gross margin $ 258,184

$ 284,287

$ 492,810

$ 497,396 General and administrative expense 55,654

55,216

106,614

103,999 Selling expense 51,871

46,206

100,951

87,627 Operating income $ 150,659

$ 182,865

$ 285,245

$ 305,770 Other income (28)

(1)

(35)

(17) Interest (income) expense - net (4,670)

693

(6,059)

1,364 Income before income taxes $ 155,357

$ 182,173

$ 291,339

$ 304,423 Provision for income taxes 37,356

45,335

70,272

75,746 Net income $ 118,001

$ 136,838

$ 221,067

$ 228,677















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 4.25

$ 4.88

$ 7.98

$ 8.10 Diluted $ 4.12

$ 4.79

$ 7.77

$ 7.93















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 27,792

28,041

27,698

28,231 Diluted 28,624

28,590

28,469

28,826

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

June 30,

2023

2022 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) $ 668,287

$ 188,755 Mortgage loans held for sale 190,845

194,450 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,296,486

1,136,380 Land held for sale 15,183

10,524 Homes under construction 1,207,759

1,514,965 Other inventory 167,586

154,396 Total Inventory $ 2,687,014

$ 2,816,265







Property and equipment - net 35,495

36,150 Investments in joint venture arrangements 41,988

55,625 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,404

52,328 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 18,019

10,251 Other assets 145,297

123,100 Total Assets $ 3,861,749

$ 3,493,324







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net $ 396,492

$ 395,718 Senior notes due 2030 - net 296,613

296,109 Notes payable - other —

1,001 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 693,105

$ 692,828







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 186,396

194,602 Total Debt $ 879,501

$ 887,430







Accounts payable 264,656

329,384 Operating lease liabilities 59,461

53,058 Other liabilities 359,672

405,185 Total Liabilities $ 1,563,290

$ 1,675,057







Shareholders' Equity 2,298,459

1,818,267 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,861,749

$ 3,493,324







Book value per common share $ 82.73

$ 65.50 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2) 23 %

28 %





(1) Includes $0.9 million and $1.2 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 166,190

$ 9,214

$ 417,689

$ 78,540 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 1,991

$ (4,829)

$ (2,802)

$ (11,463) Cash used in financing activities $ (42,458)

$ (34,236)

$ (58,142)

$ (114,690)















Land/lot purchases $ 96,068

$ 120,667

$ 141,714

$ 214,615 Land development spending $ 108,914

$ 106,543

$ 201,333

$ 207,240 Land sale revenue $ 8,549

$ 3,374

$ 8,852

$ 6,911 Land sale gross profit $ 892

$ 591

$ 889

$ 1,558















Financial services pre-tax income $ 11,159

$ 8,667

$ 23,800

$ 21,722

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 118,001

$ 136,838

$ 221,067

$ 228,677 Add:













Provision for income taxes 37,356

45,335

70,272

75,746 Interest (income) expense - net (6,980)

(750)

(10,653)

(1,307) Interest amortized to cost of sales 8,734

7,536

16,824

14,863 Depreciation and amortization 4,266

4,286

8,663

8,474 Non-cash charges 2,301

2,018

4,324

3,849 Adjusted EBITDA $ 163,678

$ 195,263

$ 310,497

$ 330,302





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,









%











% Region 2023

2022

Change



2023

2022

Change Northern 949

722

31 %



1,777

1,912

(7) % Southern 1,248

1,098

14 %



2,591

2,422

7 % Total 2,197

1,820

21 %



4,368

4,334

1 %



HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,









%











% Region 2023

2022

Change



2023

2022

Change Northern 783

1,000

(22) %



1,580

1,760

(10) % Southern 1,207

1,133

7 %



2,417

2,196

10 % Total 1,990

2,133

(7) %



3,997

3,956

1 %



BACKLOG

June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,253

$ 631

$ 504,000



2,042

$ 1,036

$ 507,000 Southern 2,255

$ 1,147

$ 509,000



3,171

$ 1,670

$ 527,000 Total 3,508

$ 1,778

$ 507,000



5,213

$ 2,706

$ 519,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY

June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022

Lots Lots Under





Lots Lots Under

Region Owned Contract Total



Owned Contract Total Northern 7,545 7,199 14,744



7,601 7,764 15,365 Southern 15,893 10,695 26,588



17,196 15,285 32,481 Total 23,438 17,894 41,332



24,797 23,049 47,846

