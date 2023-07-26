CordenPharma Establishes World-Class Technology & Science Advisory Board of Experts Across Six Technology Platforms

BASEL, Switzerland, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CordenPharma, a leading pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has created a new Technology & Science Advisory Board (TSAB) with eight world-class experts from academia and industry, who will provide strategic guidance and scientific expertise to drive forward the company's continued growth and innovation.

CordenPharma is a CDMO partner supporting biotech and pharma innovators of complex modalities in the advancement of their drug development lifecycle. Harnessing the collective expertise of the teams across its globally integrated facility network, CordenPharma provides bespoke outsourcing services spanning the complete supply chain, from early clinical-phase development to commercialization.With scientific expertise and partnership at its core, CordenPharma provides customers high-value, end-to-end services with a strategic focus on Peptides, Oligonucleotides, customized Lipid Excipients, Lipid NanoParticles (LNPs), sterile Injectables, and the extensive supply of Small Molecules (both Highly Potent and Regular Potency). (PRNewsfoto/CordenPharma) (PRNewswire)

CDMO CordenPharma establishes world-class Technology & Science Advisory Board of experts across 6 technology platforms.

The formation of the Technology & Science Advisory Board was born out of CordenPharma's commitment to stay at the forefront of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. By harnessing the knowledge and insights of renowned scientists and industry leaders coming from both academia and commercial sectors, the company aims to enhance its capabilities in the efficient development and manufacturing of APIs, Lipid Excipients, Drug Products, and Integrated Supply to support the complex modalities of its broad pharmaceutical customer base.

CordenPharma's TSAB brings together eight scientific experts from various disciplines, including chemistry, pharmacology, biotechnology, and regulatory affairs.

Their collective expertise will provide valuable insights into emerging trends, cutting-edge technologies, and regulatory advancements across all six CordenPharma technology platforms. This collaboration will further enable the CDMO to anticipate industry developments and ensure its readiness to meet the evolving needs of customers and their life-saving medicines.

The eight new board members include internationally renowned experts in the fields of drug development, peptides, oligonucleotides, lipids, injectable Lipid NanoParticles (LNPs), RNA drug delivery, highly potent Oral Solid Dose (OSD), flow chemistry, and small molecules. While the board will initially look at science-focused areas, they will also explore bioinformatics, including AI and machine learning, in the future.

CordenPharma 2023 Technology & Science Advisory Board Members

Dr. José de Chastonay, Independent Consultant for Strategic M&A and Business Development ( Portugal / Switzerland ) - Decades of peptide industry leadership experience with emphasis on corporate development, business integration as well as operational and commercial activities.

Prof. Dr. Christian Oliver Kappe , Professor of Chemistry, University of Graz ( Austria ) - Recognized as one of the most experienced experts in the field of flow chemistry.

Prof. Dr. Hiroshi Kikuchi , President of DDS Strategy Firm ( Japan ) - The leading lipid expert in Japan , connected to all important lipid experts in the world.

Prof. Dr. Olivia Merkel , Professor and Chair of Drug Delivery, LMU Munich ( Germany ) - Highly recognized expert in drug delivery for RNA and treatment of lung diseases.

Prof. Dr. Jean-Christophe M . Monbaliu, Professor of Organic Chemistry, Center for Integrated Technology and Organic Synthesis, University of Liège ( Belgium ) - Highly recognized flow chemistry expert with a strong background in multistep flow processes (lab and pilot scales).

Dr. Christoph Rosenbohm , MBA, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Aloop Therapeutics ( Denmark ) – Long-standing experience in the field of oligonucleotides.

Prof. Dr. Roderich Süssmuth, Rudolf-Wiechert-Professor and Chair of Biological Chemistry, Technical University Berlin ( Germany ) - Highly recognized expert of peptides and synthesis of natural products.

Prof. Dr. Karl Wagner , Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology and Biopharmacy, University of Bonn ( Germany ) - Expert in solubility enhancement, OSD in general and predictive biopharmaceutical tools.

Dr. Michael Quirmbach, CEO & President at CordenPharma, said: "CordenPharma is honored to have the opportunity to work with these distinguished scientific experts. We look forward to leveraging their renowned experience to continue driving innovation across our six technology platforms and delivering exceptional value to support the complex modalities of our pharmaceutical and biotech customers."

About CordenPharma

CordenPharma is a CDMO partner supporting biotech and pharma innovators of complex modalities in the advancement of their drug development lifecycle. Harnessing the collective expertise of the teams across its globally integrated facility network, CordenPharma provides bespoke outsourcing services spanning the complete supply chain, from early clinical-phase development to commercialization.

With scientific expertise and partnership at its core, CordenPharma provides customers high-value, end-to-end services with a strategic focus on Peptides, Oligonucleotides, customized Lipid Excipients, Lipid NanoParticles (LNPs), sterile Injectables, and the extensive supply of Small Molecules (both Highly Potent and Regular Potency).

The CordenPharma Group is comprised of 12 facilities across Europe and North America. In the 2022 financial year, the organization generated sales of 870 million Euros and had over 3,000 employees.

Please visit cordenpharma.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CordenPharma