ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $5,615,000 and $11,143,000 for the same periods in 2022.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.69 and $1.44 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.75 and $1.49 per share in the same periods in the prior year.
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans, loans to other financial institutions, and Paycheck Protection Program loans ("PPP"), grew organically by $14.8 million or 4.9% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2023 and $145.8 million or 13.5% since June 30, 2022.  Loan interest income increased $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, despite the second quarter of 2022 being aided by $283,000 in PPP fees.
  • Loans to other financial institutions increased to $38.8 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $37.4 million as of June 30, 2022. Loans to other financial institutions is comprised of a warehouse line of credit to facilitate mortgage loan originations and the interest rate fluctuates with the national mortgage market. This balance is short term in nature with an average life of under 30 days.  Management believes the short-term structure and low credit risk of this asset is advantageous in the current rate environment.
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased by $103.5 million or 4.8% as of June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022 and decreased $33.1 million or 1.6% compared to March 31, 2023.  The decrease in deposits since June 30, 2022 was largely concentrated in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of a combination of customers using cash on hand for debt payoffs, seasonal tax and municipal bond payments, and customers seeking higher rates via money market securities or other investments.  Deposit outflows have stabilized in the second quarter of 2023 with monthly growth of deposits in May and June of 2023. In the last 12 months ended June 30, 2023, approximately $39 million or 38% of the trailing 12 month deposit runoff has been transferred from bank deposits to the ChoiceOne Wealth department.

"Our excellent asset quality, core loan growth and strong pipeline of commercial and residential construction and development loans is due to the success of our experienced lending team.  With increased competition for deposits, managing costs and liquidity is a key focus of our management team. We are being proactive with our customers to retain and grow core deposits and thoughtful with our wholesale funding strategy. The yield on our earning assets will continue to improve as our assets reprice over time which will help offset recent increased funding costs.  Our team is engaging with customers and proving that our value is more than an interest rate." said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $5,615,000 and $11,143,000 for the same periods in 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.69 and $1.44 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.75 and $1.49 per share in the same periods in the prior year.  The increase in deposit costs during the first half of 2023 has negatively impacted earnings, offset by higher interest income from higher interest rates on loans and organic loan growth.

Total assets as of June 30, 2023, increased $73.8 million as compared to March 31, 2023.  The asset growth during the second quarter is due to an increase in cash of $21.6 million, an increase in core loans of $14.8 million or 4.9% annualized during the second quarter of 2023, and an increase in loans to other financial institutions of $38.8 million in second quarter of 2023.  Loans to other financial institutions is comprised of a warehouse line of credit to facilitate mortgage loan originations, and interest rates fluctuate with the national mortgage market. This balance is short term in nature with an average life of under 30 days.  Management believes the short-term structure and low credit risk of this asset is advantageous in the current rate environment. Asset growth from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023 of $123.5 million is due to an increase in cash of $36.5 million and an increase in core loans of $145.8 million or 13.5%.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased by $103.5 million or 4.8% as of June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022 and decreased $33.1 million or 1.6% compared to March 31, 2023.  The decrease in deposits since June 30, 2022 was largely concentrated in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of a combination of customers using cash on hand for debt payoffs, seasonal tax and municipal bond payments, and customers seeking higher rates via money market securities or other investments.  Deposit outflows have stabilized in the second quarter of 2023 with monthly growth of deposits in May and June of 2023.  In the last 12 months ended June 30, 2023, approximately $39 million or 38% of the trailing 12-month deposit runoff has been transferred from bank deposits to the ChoiceOne Wealth department.  During the second quarter of 2023, ChoiceOne borrowed $160 million from the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).  This program provides a 1-year term at a fixed rate with the ability to prepay at any time without penalty.  Collateral pledged is U.S. Treasuries, agency debt and mortgage-backed securities valued at par.  The interest rate on the BTFP borrowings as of June 30, 2023 is 4.71% and fixed through May of 2024.  Management elected to use the BTFP over other funding options due to the favorable interest rate and terms offered.  When compared to an alternative borrowing at the FHLB at 5.56%, savings on a one-year time horizon is expected to be approximately $1.4 million dollars.

The cost of deposits has increased to 0.98% during the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.62% and 0.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, due to rising short term interest rates and is expected to continue to increase as deposits reprice. ChoiceOne is actively managing these costs and expects rates paid on deposits to continue to lag the federal fund rate.  Uninsured deposits total $700.3 million or 34.4% of deposits at June 30, 2023.  Interest expense on borrowings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, increased $1.8 million and $2.5 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year, due to the decline in deposit balances and the increase in rates on borrowings.  As a result, total cost of funds increased to 1.29% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 0.79% in the first quarter of 2023 and 0.25% in the second quarter of 2022. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the BTFP and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity to account for deposit fluctuations.  At June 30, 2023, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $791.7 million.

On June 30, 2023, ChoiceOne recorded a provision benefit of $250,000 largely due to the impact of improvements in the FOMC forecast for unemployment and GDP growth exceeding the provision required for loan growth.  The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.15% compared to 1.24% on March 31, 2023.  The liability for expected credit losses on unfunded loans and other commitments increased by $165,000 during the second quarter of 2023 due to growth in committed but unfunded loans.  Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.02% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.15%.  As of June 30, 2023, the non owner occupied loans secured by office balance was $29.8 million or 2.4% of the core loan balance. Of this office CRE subset, $8.0 million or 27.0% is secured by medical facilities. The average office loan balance is under $1.0 million and all office loans were performing as of June 30, 2023.

Shareholders' equity totaled $179.2 million as of June 30, 2023, up from $166.5 million as of June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decline in the after-tax net unrealized loss on securities available for sale.  ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed assets and variable rate liabilities.  On June 30, 2023, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million and a fair value of $11.2 million. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.  ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.7% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 12.7% on June 30, 2022.

Total noninterest income declined by $120,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in the prior year.  This was largely due to a decline of $748,000 in gains on sales of loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in the prior year.  With the rapid rise in interest rates, refinancing activity has slowed and the rate environment for mortgage loans has become increasingly competitive.  This decline was offset by reduced losses on the sale of securities and a smaller decline in the change in market value of equity securities.  Equity investments include local community bank stocks and Community Reinvestment Act bond mutual funds.

Total noninterest expense increased $721,000, or 2.7%, in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.  The increase in total noninterest expense was largely related to inflationary pressures on employee wages and benefits.  ChoiceOne continues to monitor expenses and looks to improve our efficiency through automation and use of digital tools. ChoiceOne launched an enhanced treasury services online platform for business clients during the first quarter of 2023. This new platform targets mid-sized businesses and municipalities who require enhanced reporting, security, and payment capabilities. Management believes that continuing to invest in our technology and people is the right way to maintain sustainable growth.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 36 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



June 30, 2022


Cash and cash equivalents


$

76,810



$

55,189



$

40,296


Securities Held to Maturity



420,549




422,876




429,675


Securities Available for Sale



542,932




554,306




582,987


Loans held for sale



8,924




3,603




10,628


Loans to other financial institutions



38,838




-




37,422


Loans, net of allowance for loan losses



1,210,808




1,195,518




1,073,973


Premises and equipment



29,085




28,633




29,122


Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



44,510




44,241




43,774


Goodwill



59,946




59,946




59,946


Core deposit intangible



2,304




2,557




3,358


Other assets



49,020




43,017




49,024












Total Assets


$

2,483,726



$

2,409,886



$

2,360,205












Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

544,925



$

554,699



$

578,927


Interest-bearing deposits



1,490,093




1,513,429




1,559,577


Brokered deposits



51,370




37,773




-


Borrowings



160,000




85,000




7,000


Subordinated debentures



35,385




35,323




35,140


Other liabilities



22,713




14,950




13,101












Total Liabilities



2,304,486




2,241,174




2,193,745












Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

15,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,534,658 at June 30, 2023, 7,521,749 at

March 31, 2023, and 7,503,072 at June 30, 2022



172,880




172,564




171,804


Retained earnings



67,281




64,026




59,728


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(60,921)




(67,878)




(65,072)


Shareholders' Equity



179,240




168,712




166,460












Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

2,483,726



$

2,409,886



$

2,360,205


Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


June 30,



June 30,




2023



2022



2023


2022


Interest income












Loans, including fees


$

15,978



$

12,523



$

30,851


$

24,821


Securities:












Taxable



5,378




3,522




10,291



7,029


Tax exempt



1,389




1,559




2,824



3,214


Other



571




62




748



76


Total interest income



23,316




17,666




44,714



35,140














Interest expense












Deposits



5,056




996




8,332



1,779


Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



621




2




1,226



3


Other



1,548




379




2,053



748


Total interest expense



7,225




1,377




11,611



2,530














Net interest income



16,091




16,289




33,103



32,610


Provision for credit losses on loans



(415)




-




(106)



-


Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



165




-




(119)



-


Net Provision for credit losses expense



(250)




-




(225)



-


Net interest income after provision



16,341




16,289




33,328



32,610














Noninterest income












Customer service charges



2,271




2,353




4,538



4,542


Insurance and investment commissions



172




233




368



438


Gains on sales of loans



540




887




943



1,691


Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



-




(427)




-



(427)


Net gains on sales and write downs of other assets



133




1




136



172


Earnings on life insurance policies



269




254




532



534


Trust income



196




176




380



354


Change in market value of equity securities



(385)




(327)




(322)



(683)


Other



289




280




581



655


Total noninterest income



3,485




3,430




7,156



7,276














Noninterest expense












Salaries and benefits



7,837




7,537




15,920



15,143


Occupancy and equipment



1,507




1,518




3,150



3,143


Data processing



1,681




1,578




3,363



3,322


Professional fees



619




559




1,240



1,069


Supplies and postage



197




166




388



357


Advertising and promotional



155




147




304



279


Intangible amortization



253




322




505



604


FDIC insurance



220




225




520



450


Other



1,104




1,105




2,178



2,480


Total noninterest expense



13,573




13,157




27,568



26,847














Income before income tax



6,253




6,562




12,916



13,039


Income tax expense



1,040




947




2,070



1,896














Net income


$

5,213



$

5,615



$

10,846


$

11,143














Basic earnings per share


$

0.69



$

0.75



$

1.44


$

1.49


Diluted earnings per share


$

0.69



$

0.75



$

1.44


$

1.49


Dividends declared per share


$

0.26



$

0.25



$

0.52


$

0.50


Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)




Quarterly


Earnings


2023 2nd
Qtr.



2023 1st
Qtr.



2022 4th
Qtr.



2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands except per share data)
















Net interest income


$

16,091



$

17,012



$

17,366



$

17,338



$

16,289


Net provision expense



(250)




25




150




100




-


Noninterest income



3,485




3,671




3,749




3,047




3,430


Noninterest expense



13,573




13,995




13,215




13,416




13,157


Net income before federal income tax expense



6,253




6,663




7,750




6,869




6,562


Income tax expense



1,040




1,030




1,066




1,056




947


Net income



5,213




5,633




6,684




5,813




5,615


Basic earnings per share



0.69




0.75




0.89




0.77




0.75


Diluted earnings per share



0.69




0.75




0.89




0.77




0.75


End of period balances


2023 2nd
Qtr.



2023 1st
Qtr.



2022 4th
Qtr.



2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Gross loans


$

1,273,152



$

1,214,186



$

1,194,616



$

1,141,319



$

1,129,439


Loans held for sale (1)



8,924




3,603




4,834




8,848




10,628


Loans to other financial institutions (2)



38,838




-




-




70




37,422


PPP loans (3)



-




-




-




-




1,758


Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)



1,225,390




1,210,583




1,189,782




1,132,401




1,079,631


Allowance for loan losses



14,582




15,065




7,619




7,457




7,416


Securities available for sale



542,932




554,306




546,896




546,627




582,987


Securities held to maturity



420,549




422,876




425,906




428,205




429,675


Other interest-earning assets



41,032




30,999




15,447




21,744




9,532


Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,277,665




2,222,367




2,182,866




2,137,895




2,151,633


Total assets



2,483,726




2,409,886




2,385,915




2,363,529




2,360,205


Noninterest-bearing deposits



544,925




554,699




599,579




599,360




578,927


Interest-bearing deposits



1,490,093




1,513,429




1,518,424




1,557,294




1,559,577


Brokered deposits



51,370




37,773




-




-




-


Total deposits



2,086,388




2,105,901




2,118,003




2,156,654




2,138,504


Deposits excluding brokered



2,035,018




2,068,128




2,118,003




2,156,654




2,138,504


Total subordinated debt



35,385




35,323




35,262




35,201




35,140


Total borrowed funds



160,000




85,000




50,000




-




7,000


Other interest-bearing liabilities



11,985




-




-




-




-


Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,748,833




1,671,525




1,603,686




1,592,495




1,601,717


Shareholders' equity



179,240




168,712




168,874




156,657




166,460


Average Balances


2023 2nd
Qtr.



2023 1st
Qtr.



2022 4th
Qtr.



2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Loans


$

1,218,860



$

1,202,268



$

1,169,605



$

1,128,679



$

1,076,934


Securities



1,053,191




1,059,747




1,072,594




1,079,584




1,098,419


Other interest-earning assets



41,075




19,452




14,809




45,210




40,728


Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,313,126




2,281,467




2,257,008




2,253,473




2,216,081


Total assets



2,422,567




2,391,344




2,373,851




2,389,550




2,361,479


Noninterest-bearing deposits



534,106




566,628




605,318




593,793




578,943


Interest-bearing deposits



1,472,990




1,530,313




1,522,510




1,576,240




1,555,721


Brokered deposits



49,679




12,762




-




-




-


Total deposits



2,056,775




2,109,703




2,127,828




2,170,033




2,134,664


Total subordinated debt



35,352




35,290




35,230




35,168




35,095


Total borrowed funds



144,231




63,122




36,773




2,414




5,765


Other interest-bearing liabilities



3,763




-




-




-




-


Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,706,015




1,641,487




1,594,513




1,613,822




1,596,581


Shareholders' equity



171,912




167,952




160,284




164,758




177,085


Performance Ratios


2023 2nd
Qtr.



2023 1st
Qtr.



2022 4th
Qtr.



2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.


Return on average assets



0.86

%



0.94

%



1.13

%



0.97

%



0.95

%

Return on average equity



12.13

%



13.42

%



16.68

%



14.11

%



12.68

%

Return on average tangible common equity



18.31

%



20.64

%



26.63

%



21.96

%



18.87

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



2.86

%



3.09

%



3.15

%



3.15

%



3.02

%

Efficiency ratio



65.92

%



65.40

%



60.15

%



61.06

%



61.43

%

Cost of funds



1.29

%



0.79

%



0.59

%



0.35

%



0.25

%

Cost of deposits



0.98

%



0.62

%



0.47

%



0.29

%



0.19

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities



1.69

%



1.08

%



0.82

%



0.48

%



0.34

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets



7.22

%



7.00

%



7.08

%



6.63

%



7.05

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



4.83

%



4.52

%



4.57

%



4.07

%



4.49

%

Full-time equivalent employees



380




376




376




383




380


Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.


2023 2nd
Qtr.



2023 1st
Qtr.



2022 4th
Qtr.



2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.


Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.2

%



13.5

%



13.8

%



13.7

%



13.8

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.5

%



10.7

%



11.1

%



10.9

%



11.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.8

%



11.0

%



11.4

%



11.2

%



11.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



7.7

%



7.7

%



7.9

%



7.6

%



7.5

%

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank


2023 2nd
Qtr.



2023 1st
Qtr.



2022 4th
Qtr.



2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.


Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.7

%



13.0

%



13.0

%



12.8

%



12.7

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.2

%



12.5

%



12.5

%



12.3

%



12.2

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.2

%



12.5

%



12.5

%



12.3

%



12.2

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.7

%



8.7

%



8.7

%



8.3

%



8.1

%

Asset Quality


2023 2nd
Qtr.



2023 1st
Qtr.



2022 4th
Qtr.



2022 3rd
Qtr.



2022 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$

67



$

28



$

(12)



$

59



$

185


Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.02

%



0.01

%



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.07

%

Allowance for loan losses


$

14,582



$

15,065



$

7,619



$

7,457



$

7,416


Unfunded commitment liability


$

3,156



$

2,991



$

-



$

-



$

-


Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.15

%



1.24

%



0.64

%



0.66

%



0.66

%

Non-Accruing loans


$

1,581



$

1,596



$

1,263



$

1,197



$

1,242


Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)


$

1,847



$

1,726



$

2,666



$

2,628



$

2,714


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.15

%



0.14

%



0.22

%



0.23

%



0.24

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.07

%



0.07

%



0.11

%



0.11

%



0.11

%

