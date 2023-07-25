Nutrition Meets Technology: New Startup XIM™ Establishes Nutri-Tech as an Emerging Category

Ahead of its upcoming product launch, the X45—the world's first smart nutrition device—XIM positions itself as one of the world's first 'Nutri-Tech' startups.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XIM, an emerging startup in the connected wellness landscape, is set to disrupt the nutritional supplement industry with the introduction of its flagship product, the X45, the world's first all-in-one smart nutrition device. As pioneers leading the emergent Nutri-Tech Category, XIM aims to "Revitalize Personalized Wellness," setting a new standard for the industry by bridging the gap between nutrition, technology, and lifestyle. This innovative venture is ready to shake up a segment that hasn't seen this level of innovation since the advent of the shaker bottle more than two decades ago.

From Shaker Bottles to Smart Devices: XIM Reinvents Nutrition

From its headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, XIM is challenging the status quo in the supplement preparation segment. The antiquated standbys that have dominated the scene unchallenged are about to confront a game-changing contender. Shaker bottles, a decades-old invention endlessly 'reinvented,' and frothing wands, a cheap solution never designed for nutritional supplement powders, are facing a transformative upgrade.

Through the blending of advanced hardware, innovative technology, and high-quality nutrition, XIM transforms old supplement routines into modern wellness rituals. The X45, meticulously designed and engineered for texture and taste, transcends the conventional shaker bottles and frothing wands, reshaping the future of nutrition with a modern touch.

Leading the Nutri-Tech Revolution: XIM's Nutrition-as-a-Service™

As part of its mission to redefine the nutritional supplement industry, XIM is introducing its flagship product, the X45, and its online marketplace, which will feature top brands from across the country. The integration of these two innovations establishes the cornerstone of XIM's unique concept, aptly coined Nutrition-as-a-Service™ (NaaS). This inventive approach shifts the nutrition world from a static, product-centric model to a dynamic, customer-focused service model, challenging the dated conventions of the fragmented industry and catapulting it into the modern era of connected wellness.

XIM Founder Tayler Scharman's Vision: Empowering Personal Wellness

"Our vision extends far beyond products. From professional athletes to general gym-goers, XIM was created to champion the personal journey toward self-improvement, empowering individuals to achieve their highest ambitions in the arenas they perform. Whether for elite athletes, corporate professionals, or the challenging arena of the stay-at-home parent, XIM aspires to champion every individual's journey toward optimal wellness and peak performance."

The Story Behind XIM: From Elite Athlete to Goldman Sachs to Nutri-Tech Innovator

Combining his corporate experiences from a career that spanned across two divisions at Goldman Sachs and his personal journey as a former elite gymnast, Tayler Scharman, the founder behind XIM, brings a unique perspective to the wellness industry. Inspired by his two young children and the desire to leave a meaningful impact, Scharman stepped away from his career to challenge the status quo and chase his entrepreneurial dreams, leading to the birth of XIM and the X45.

About XIM:

XIM is an innovative startup pioneering the Nutri-Tech Category. With a mission to make healthy, active lifestyles easier and more enjoyable, XIM is dedicated to reshaping how individuals approach nutrition. Our goal is to empower individuals to reach their full potential through optimized, personalized, and convenient nutrition, fueling their performances and paving their path toward optimal wellness.

The X45, coupled with our online marketplace and state-of-the-art hardware, XIM delivers a dynamic, user-centric product and service that caters to individual wellness aspirations. At the touch of a button, XIM provides personalized and convenient nutrition for an optimized wellness experience that's easy to do and enjoyable to taste. By bridging the gap between lifestyle, nutrition, and technology, XIM delivers its revolutionary new model, Nutrition-as-a-Service™, bringing the future of nutrition to your fingertips.

The X45, our flagship product, will be available for limited pre-orders at the end of September, with projected delivery in time for your New Year resolutions.

To learn more about XIM, join our waitlist or follow us on social media: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram.

Press Contact Information:

Email: press@ximlife.com

Phone: (435) 210-7372

