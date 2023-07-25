BCN Partners with Cato Networks to Offer SASE Cloud Platform

BCN Expands SD-WAN Portfolio with Cato's Single-Vendor SASE Cloud Solution

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location enterprise businesses, announced today the formation of a new partnership with Cato Networks, provider of the world's leading SASE platform. The partnership allows BCN's nationwide network of sales partners to offer enterprises the Cato SASE Cloud platform to address today's key networking and security requirements.

The transition to remote work and the emergence of a cloud-first culture have had a major impact on enterprise networks and information security. Networking patterns have changed, and organizations must deploy new services and cater to new requirements faster than ever. A SASE architecture provides the agility and flexibility needed in this new environment. SASE makes it possible to deploy new branches remotely with low overhead. It also provides the security stack to ensure employees and contractors can access systems securely from anywhere.

Enterprises in healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and other vertical markets are actively engaged in branch modernization and branch transformation projects. BCN's ability to offer a Cato SASE Cloud solution empowers them to do so with confidence. With BCN's deep portfolio of connectivity services, these businesses now have access to a fully managed and connected SASE-driven solution from one technology provider, on one invoice, with one point of contact for service and support.

Cato SASE Cloud is the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato enables enterprises to move away from rigid and disjointed connectivity and security architecture to Cato SASE Cloud, a modern secure network delivered as a service. Cato enables IT to rapidly address new business requirements, such as global expansion, M&A, cloud migration, and the hybrid workforce. Cato's converged architecture reduces cost and complexity with simple management, self-healing infrastructure, and automatically evolving defense that seamlessly mitigates emerging threats.

Frank Rauch, Global Channel Chief of Cato Networks, said, "We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with BCN. The shift to hybrid work is proving challenging to enterprises everywhere. Effective network security is more challenging than ever. With BCN's expertise and resourcefulness, enterprises will benefit strongly from this partnership."

Julian Jacquez, President, and COO of BCN, said, "Our sales partners and enterprise customers will benefit tremendously from the partnership BCN and Cato have forged. Cato's SASE technology platform, integrated with BCN's robust connectivity services portfolio means our partners and customers can address a host of security and networking challenges and take advantage of opportunities that yield cost-efficiency through our collaborative and transparent service delivery architecture."

About Cato Networks

Cato provides the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato SASE Cloud optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. Cato enforces granular access policies, protects users against threats, and prevents sensitive data loss, all easily managed from a single pane of glass. With Cato, businesses are ready for whatever's next. For more information on Cato Networks, visit: https://www.catonetworks.com/ .

About BCN:

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 100 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business. For almost three decades, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com.

