Tanger Introduces Refreshed TangerClub Guest Loyalty Program

Tanger's new digital-first loyalty program and mobile app empower brand connections and optimize guest experience, with an expanded suite of exclusive benefits and personalized offers for guests at Tanger's open-air shopping centers

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® Outlets (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale, open-air shopping centers, announced today the launch of its refreshed TangerClub guest loyalty program and all-new consumer mobile app. As part of its continued focus on elevating the customer experience, Tanger has reimagined its digital solutions and loyalty program to increase guest engagement and more conveniently connect brands with the right customers in new ways. This digital-first loyalty program offers a more personalized and intuitive experience – providing additional value for both guests and retail partners.

"Tanger has been pioneering innovative ways to enhance the shopper experience for over 40 years. As part of our vision to use customer insights and experience to inform the future of shopping, we have rebuilt our guest loyalty program and digital experiences from the ground up," said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tanger. "Using a digital-first engagement approach, we can better serve our guests and brand partners by offering an expanded suite of exclusive benefits and personalized offers for our guests and more targeted and effective avenues for customer engagement for retailers."

Additionally, Tanger is retooling its digital channels to deliver a more intuitive and engaging experience for guests and potential visitors. The new TangerClub app will enable shoppers to easily find and use digital offers tailored to their interests and contextual to their Tanger location. Further building on its strategy to meet guests where they are, Tanger has also migrated its customer service offerings to a user-friendly, digital messaging service that empowers guests to get real-time information and responses to requests.

"Tanger is scaling its platform dedicated to connecting brands and customers in more convenient and meaningful ways. We are focused on optimizing our digital channels to meet shoppers where they are on their journey, while maximizing our ability to support our retail partners' success," said Andrew Wingrove, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Tanger. "Strong customer response to our loyalty pilot programs over the past year has informed our offering and gives us confidence we'll deliver outstanding value for both our guests and partners as we build a modern, digitally driven experience at our centers."

The new TangerClub rewards guests every time they shop, play, and dine at any of Tanger's upscale, open-air shopping centers in the U.S. and Canada, including the new Nashville location opening this Fall. The program's benefits are available through a new tiered program structure, with increasingly differentiated offers and benefits at each level, beginning with a "Blue" free tier that requires only an email address to join and enables members to earn points on every purchase at a Tanger center. For a $20 annual subscription fee, members can join the "Gold" tier to access elevated retailer offers and earn double points on every dollar spent. Tanger's most engaged guests can progress to "Platinum" to earn the best retailer offers and triple points, after reaching a spending threshold.

"Tanger's shift to a subscription model will enable us to reinvest a portion of the subscription fee into providing an even more differentiated experience for guests," Wingrove expounded. "Additionally, the no-cost Blue tier will enable Tanger to better engage its millions of customers who previously have been notified by email about available promotions from our partners."

Existing "Insiders" and TangerClub members have been automatically enrolled in Tanger's new loyalty program at a corresponding level to their current engagement. New members can join TangerClub by downloading the TangerClub app and creating a free account. For more information on TangerClub membership and benefits, visit tanger.com/tangerclub .

The TangerClub loyalty offering is powered by Coniq, the industry leading provider of customer engagement and loyalty solutions for shopping centers and retail destinations. Coniq's platform will enable Tanger to improve its ability to support retail partners with more access to customer preferences, patterns, and spend, and leverage these insights to drive customer engagement.

Tanger's investments in loyalty are part of its broader strategy to commercialize marketing and build a stronger and more vibrant platform for its retailers, guests, and the communities it serves.

Tanger Outlets today announced the launch of an all-new TangerClub loyalty program designed to provide a digital-first experience and expanded suite of exclusive benefits and personalized offers for Tanger’s shopping center guests. The reimagined program will also enable Tanger to provide more targeted and effective avenues for customer engagement for its brand partners. Image Credit: Tanger. (PRNewswire)

