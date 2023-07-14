SONGMICS HOME Partners One Tree Planted for Green Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SONGMICS HOME (or the 'Company'), a global-leading online furnishing brand, has formed a long-term partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit global organization committed to restoring nature and its biodiversity while promoting sustainability, on a tree planting project in the United States.

Under the theme "Furnish Your Home, Forest Our Planet," SONGMICS HOME aims to contribute to global reforestation efforts through the partnership and make a positive environmental impact worldwide.

One Tree Planted is an international organization dedicated to global reforestation initiatives that create habitats for biodiversity and have a positive social influence. Through the organization's urban planting projects, they provide ecological benefits including habitat rehabilitation, erosion control, air pollution reduction and carbon dioxide sequestration.

Through the collaboration with One Tree Planted, SONGMICS HOME reaffirms its commitment to creating a sustainable future and making a positive impact on the planet. As part of this partnership, SONGMICS HOME is donating 1% of the monthly revenue generated by its U.S. official online platform (www.songmicshome.com) to One Tree Planted's projects in the U.S.

Officially launched in April, the initiative targets to plant more than 20,000 trees by the end of 2023. Such tree planting efforts can offer tremendous aid in the conservation of rainfall water, improve soil health by reducing stormwater runoff, and enhance community health by providing shade in previously overlooked neighborhoods.

"Consumers today are increasingly focused on the overall interior design, aesthetic style and environmental sustainability of their living spaces. They are seeking comfortable, healthy and personalized living experiences," said Daisy Wei, Senior Brand Manager of SONGMICS HOME.

"SONGMICS HOME has offered plenty of sustainable and environmental-friendly solutions for furnishings and furnitures to global consumers, beyond this, we believe that everyone's 'small home' should be cherished, and the shared 'big home' should be particularly protected with care," Wei added. "Therefore, we will continue to take creative and solid actions with broad societal impact to contribute to global environmental improvement and enhance our living experience."

By partnering with One Tree Planted, SONGMICS HOME aims to integrate sustainability into its brand philosophy and contribute to global reforestation efforts. The Company intends to not only showcase its green efforts but raise awareness of environmental protection among its customers. Through the tree-planting campaign, SONGMICS HOME invites customers to join in creating a positive impact on the environment.

Specifically, all registered users of the Company's U.S. official online platform are automatically enrolled in the initiative with 1% of their purchases dedicated to the tree-planting project. SONGMICS HOME will then send contribution certificates via email to the customers in one month after their orders are shipped.

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME was officially established in 2010. We owned 3 major product brands including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. With the brand mission of 'Complete Your Dream Home', we have strived to provide global consumers with furnishings products featuring in 'Valuable, Varied, Stylish', enabling everyone to effortlessly create their dream homes.

To date, our products have successively entered more than 60 countries and regions, including Europe, North and Central America, and Asia, serving over 20 million families worldwide.

