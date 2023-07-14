NJASAP to host informational picket on Friday, July 14 at The 2023 Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference

Published: Jul. 14, 2023

HAILEY, Idaho, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO

The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,000-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) subsidiary.

 

WHAT

Informational picketing by NetJets pilots and their families coinciding with the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference

 

 

WHERE

Near Atlantic Aviation, 2230 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID 83333

WHEN

Friday, July 14, 2023, from 1000LT to 1400LT

 

WHY

•  Despite the sustained pilot labor crisis, NetJets executives have chosen not to take meaningful steps to attract and to retain talented pilot personnel, putting the brand's status as the global leader in private air transportation at risk.

 

•  Indeed, as the pilot shortage tightens its grip on the marketplace, NetJets's competitive position continues to diminish based on the Executive Management Team's refusal to acknowledge and to take steps to compete for pilot talent by securing an industry-leading collective bargaining agreement for its pilots.

 

•  NetJets pilots will earn, on average, 60 percent of what their peers at some low-cost carriers will earn across a 30-year career. At a time when carriers are aggressively competing for and recruiting pilot talent, what will compel the best aviators to choose NetJets, which refuses to make appropriate competitive adjustments?

 

•  Rather than compete for talent, NetJets has opted to avert a hiring crisis by lowering minimum flight time standards. Unsurprisingly, new hire pilot experience at NetJets has plummeted 77 percent since 2018 – a shift NJASAP attributes to the brand's decision to downplay the sustained pilot labor crisis.

 

•  NJASAP views this head-in-the-sand stance as unfathomable – especially when we stand ready to partner with management to recapture NetJets's former cache, benefiting all Berkshire Hathaway stakeholders.

 

•  NJASAP members are picketing to inform the public of the ongoing labor dispute and their concerns with NetJets's training deficiencies as well as to show the NetJets Executive Management Team that the pilots support their Union's efforts.

Rather than compete for talent, NetJets has opted to avert a hiring crisis by lowering minimum flight time standards.
SOURCE NJASAP

