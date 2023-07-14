Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's 2023 Best Leadership Teams Award

VERONA, Wis., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar, the fastest growing home solar company in the Midwest, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as the recipient of the Best Leadership Teams Award by Comparably. This esteemed honor celebrates Everlight Solar's exceptional leadership, teamwork, and commitment to providing an effortless solar experience to its customers.

Comparably's Best Leadership Teams Award is bestowed upon companies that demonstrate exemplary leadership practices, foster a positive work culture, and drive success through effective collaboration and strategic decision-making. This recognition underscores Everlight Solar's unwavering dedication to excellence and commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable solar installations.

Everlight Solar's leadership team has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach and a deep understanding of the renewable energy landscape. Through their strategic vision and collaborative efforts, they have propelled Everlight Solar to the forefront of the solar industry, delivering innovative solutions that help customers seamlessly harness the power of clean energy.

"Effective leadership has been and always will be an integral part of Everlight Solar's company culture," said Will Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar. "It's an honor to be recognized for something we're so proud of."

One team member shared their perspective: "In my short time at Everlight Solar, I have seen how caring and genuine the leadership team is. They are invested in every conversation they have with any employee, which is extremely rare to find. They admit when they're wrong and ask for help when needed."

With a strong emphasis on customer experience and quality, Everlight Solar has solidified its reputation as a trusted provider of solar installations throughout the Midwest. The company's leadership team has played a crucial role in fostering a culture of excellence, empowering staff members, and consistently exceeding customer expectations.

The Best Leadership Teams Award reaffirms Everlight Solar's position as a leader in the solar industry, showcasing its dedication to exceptional leadership, team synergy, and customer-centric values. The company's commitment to democratizing solar by making it simple and inexpensive remains at the top of their minds as they promote a greener future.

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.

