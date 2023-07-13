Rosetta Stone for Schools Wins 2023 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Solution for English Language Learners

The platform received high marks from CODiE judges for its immersive lessons, rich teacher resources and advanced pronunciation recognition capabilities

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosetta Stone , the world's leading language learning brand, announced that Rosetta Stone for Schools has won the 2023 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Solution for English Language Learners (ELLs). The achievement marks Rosetta Stone's fourth CODiE Award win overall and its second honor in three years.

The CODiEs bring together teachers, administrators and education experts to honor the world's most innovative services that help students learn. Rosetta Stone for Schools was selected after undergoing a rigorous review by expert judges, including detailed assessments from current and former educators, and votes from SIIA members.

"We are incredibly proud of winning Rosetta Stone's fourth SIIA CODiE Award. The honor reflects our enduring commitment to empowering educators and millions of English language learners with innovative services that develop crucial literacy skills," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Rosetta Stone's parent company. "By equipping students with the language skills that they need to succeed, we can help educators lift up generations of learners and build a more connected and inclusive world."

"The 2023 Education Technology CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

Build confidence in and out of the classroom

Rosetta Stone for Schools enhances ELLs' academic outcomes through robust language skills that support speaking, listening, reading and writing in the English language. Bite-sized lessons, audio from native speakers and interactive activities help students learn effectively and experience success right away. In addition, the platform provides ELLs with tailored instruction that stimulates strong academic performance.

Rosetta Stone's structured immersion method helps ELLs—of all backgrounds, abilities and ages—develop the language skills necessary to succeed in school and beyond. Students learn intuitively through images and audio, with no need to read English instructions or translations. This means that even students with no English language proficiency can use the program right away. By learning through context and reasoning, students build a deeper and more lasting understanding of English.

Students speak early and often with Rosetta Stone: The platform's TruAccent pronunciation recognition technology leverages machine learning to evaluate pronunciation in real time, helping students build language skills and perfect their accents.

Learners receive even more personalized support through Rosetta Stone's Live Tutoring. In these virtual, small-group coaching sessions, students participate in structured conversation practice with native English speakers to deepen their learning. Each session is aligned to Rosetta Stone's core lessons, providing the perfect opportunity for students to put what they've just learned into practice.

Rosetta Stone can be accessed online or through the mobile app, which provides students with a robust collection of lessons that are available anytime, anywhere on iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone has dedicated itself to changing people's lives through the power of language for more than 30 years. The company's innovative digital solutions use advanced technology to help learners at home, in schools and in workplaces achieve their language goals. By learning with Rosetta Stone, people experience the joy of being able to read, write and speak 25 languages, and make deeper connections with the world around them. Rosetta Stone joined the IXL Learning family of brands in 2021.

