The National Blood Clot Alliance Appoints Teresa Bordeaux as First Ever Chief Financial Officer / Chief Operating Officer

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (www.stoptheclot.org) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Teresa Bordeaux, CPA, CGMA as its Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer effective August 7th.

"Teresa brings more than 25 years of operational experience which will enable NBCA to accelerate the growth it has experienced over the last several years. Additionally, Teresa's personal experience as both a caregiver for a blood clot survivor and a Board Certified Patient Advocate (BCPA) will add yet another dimension to her skill set. We are delighted to announce Teresa as the organization's first ever CFO/COO," said Volunteer President/Board Chair Leslie Lake.

"I'm beyond thrilled to bring both my professional skills and personal commitment to blood clot education and awareness to NBCA. I know firsthand the importance of NBCA's mission as both a caregiver and former board member. I believe that the VTE space is at an important inflection point and I look forward to working with the NBCA Board, staff and partners as we work to reduce both the incidence and mortality related to VTE in this country," said Bordeaux.

The National Blood Clot Alliance is the nation's leading nonprofit organization focused on advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and successful treatment of life-threatening blood clots such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). Each year NBCA serves more than 3 million people.

For information visit www.stoptheclot.org.

