Filthy Mixers & Garnishes Presents "Love Is In Details," A Love Letter to the Hospitality Industry

Video Series To Debut at Tales of the Cocktail, Features Industry Icons Who Show Love Through Service

MIAMI, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filthy® , a line of premium cocktail Mixers and Garnishes , is shining a light on the industry icons, rockstar bartenders, community builders and ceiling breakers that drive cocktail culture and shape the global hospitality industry.

Last year at Tales of the Cocktail, Filthy filmed "Love Is In The Details," a collection of video vignettes featuring the most influential leaders in the global hospitality community. The discussions thread what binds together the industry at large: love, shown through service and delivering on details, big and small.

Over the next few weeks, Filthy will be releasing this video series on www.Filthy.Love , on Filthy's YouTube channel , and Instagram , with a premier screening to follow at Tales of the Cocktail, the cocktail and spirits industry's largest trade conference, held from July 23-28 in New Orleans, LA.

The series features conversations between influential industry leaders that Filthy Founder Daniel Singer credits for shaping the hospitality landscape that allowed Filthy to thrive. Interviewees include, alcohol beverage education expert and 2023 'Visionary Award' recipient, Tiffanie Barriere, acclaimed cocktail author, Gabe Urrutia, James Beard honoree Lynette Marrero, the mixologist behind Delola, which she developed in partnership with Jennifer Lopez and Masahiro Urushido, Managing Partner and Director of Deliciousness at Katana Kitten, one of the world's best cocktail bars. Bar owner and hospitality legend Joshua Wagner is featured in a conversation with Singer.

"'Love Is In The Details' is my love letter to the community that lifted Filthy up over the years," said Daniel Singer, Filthy® founder and CEO. "Love is what brings our industry together, and I strongly believe it is shown through an obsessive commitment to the details, as you'll hear our industry friends talk about in the series. Our goal is to shed a light on those who work in cocktail and bar spaces, who show love through service to all of their customers each day."

Singer created Filthy in response to bars that served awful garnishes, a detail that was overlooked by many. He saw talented bartenders mixing craft cocktails and serving guests not just a drink, but an experience filled with love, and saw an opportunity to create something magnificent.

Singer embarked on a two-year olive pilgrimage exploring hundreds of varieties of cultivatable olives and cherries to find the perfect cocktail garnishes, and returned with barrels of naturally cured olives. These became the first product from Filthy, which was built one bar at a time out of the trunks of cars and from subway trains. Word spread in the bartending community, and over the past decade, Filthy has become widely recognized as the industry standard.

The "Love Is In The Details" Production Credits include:

Creator/Executive Producer: Daniel Singer, Filthy®

Director/Executive Producer: Alexander Ferzan, ZADDY, LLC.

Talent Producer: Joshua Wagner, Wagner Hospitality

Director of Photography: Kyle Maddux-Lawrence

Producer: Julio Saldarriaga, Skyway Pictures

Producer: Jess Dennis, Skyway Pictures

Campaign Producer: Natalie Reilly, Filthy®

Campaign Art Director: Beatriz González, Filthy®

Sound Operator: Jonathan Berguno

Production Assistant: Isabel Hernandez

Editing/Post Producer: Andrew Gimenez

Lead Animator: Jonathan "Milly" Cohen

Animation Support: Andrea Reyes

Original Music: Brendan O'Hara

About Filthy Mixers & Garnishes

Filthy® is a Miami-based cocktail mixer & garnish company. Founder, Daniel Singer, became obsessed with creating a line of premium products for bartenders who cared about cocktails and the guest experience. His goal: Make the drinks people love, better. In 2007, he embarked on a two-year olive pilgrimage exploring hundreds of varieties of cultivatable olives and cherries to find the perfect cocktail garnishes. He built the business one bar at a time out the trunks of cars and on subway trains, and bartenders told their friends. Over the past decade, Filthy has become widely recognized as the industry standard, distributed in nearly 50 states. Today, Filthy is served by the best bars, restaurants, hotels, retailers, cruise ships, and airlines in the world.

