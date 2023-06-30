Cable One Awards $125,000 to Community Nonprofit Organizations

PHOENIX, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable One® recently awarded $125,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in need across its 24-state footprint through the company's Charitable Giving Fund.

The Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards $250,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in communities served by the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight®, Fidelity Communications, Hargray, ValuNet Fiber and CableAmerica), concentrates support in the following priority areas:

Education and Digital Literacy

Food Insecurity

Community Development

"We are committed to helping strengthen the cities and towns where we live and work by giving back to the organizations that do so much to support our communities," said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. "While our grant recipients are all working to meet different needs, their underlying goals align with Cable One's core values of lending a hand and doing right by those we serve. We are honored to contribute to the efforts of these organizations."

Twenty-five nonprofit organizations received grants during Cable One's most recent award period, including Valley Community & Senior Center in Clarkston, Washington and Fargo-Moorhead Rotary Foundation in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Valley Community & Senior Center offers low-cost meals, frozen meals, home delivery meals, health care services, beauty and barber shop services and a full range of social activities for adults over 21 in the Lewis-Clark Valley area of Washington State.

"We provide more than 40,000 seniors, low-income adults, families, and veterans with on-site and in-home meals annually," said Valley Community Center's Robert Burton. "The Sparklight funding will help us continue to provide this service for vulnerable residents in our community."

Fargo-Moorhead Rotary Foundation will use the grant to help build a natural playground along the Red River that will allow children to immerse themselves in nature year-round. An aesthetically beautiful addition to the community, this all-season play area will use boulders, trees, shrubs, logs, rocks, nets and other natural elements to provide children with physically challenging, unstructured play opportunities that will challenge and develop every part of their minds, bodies and spirits.

"This Sparklight grant will be used for the construction of an outdoor play area intended to help children reap the mental and physical health benefits of unstructured free play," said Board Member and Project Chair Heather Ranck. "Children, particularly children from lower-income families, increasingly do not have access to the unstructured free play that develops their creativity, social skills and resilience, and this grant will help us address that. Sparklight's grant is critical in bringing the dream of a high-impact play area to life. Thank you for your significant support of this project!"

Nonprofit organizations may apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for fall 2023 grants will be accepted between October 1-31, 2023.

The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of Cable One's existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:

For more information about the Cable One Charitable Giving Fund, please visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Powered by a fiber-rich network, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

