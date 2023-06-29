Withum Names Nineteen New Partners

PRINCETON, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Withum, a leading advisory, technology and accounting firm, is proud to announce its 2023 New Partner Class.

Withum Promotes 19 in 2023 New Partner Class

"I'm excited to introduce this year's New Partner Class," said Pat Walsh, Managing Partner and CEO. "To get to this level takes an incredible amount of grit, passion and determination. This group is comprised of dedicated individuals who have a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed and thrive in business and life. The accomplishments of each individual are evidence of a larger trend—that of professionals going above and beyond, never ceasing to learn, create and innovate to better the future of our Firm and the entire accounting industry. I am proud to call them my Partners."

Nineteen team members advance to partner in Withum offices nationwide and join the Firm's dynamic, diverse corporate leadership team, totaling 225 partners.

Established in 1974, Withum is a national top-ranking public accounting firm providing advisory, tax and audit services on a local-to-global scale. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Withum has offices in major financial centers and cities across the country. Withum is an independent member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network. For more information, please visit www.withum.com.

