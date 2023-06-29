NewBeauty Celebrates Rockville, MD Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Joe Kravitz's 8th Year as a Top Doctor

Rockville, Maryland's Dr. Joe Kravitz, DDS receives recognition for his transformative smiles.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is excited to announce Rockville, MD cosmetic dentist Dr. Joe Kravitz's remarkable milestone as an 8-year recipient of the prestigious NewBeauty Top Doctor recognition. This honor highlights Dr. Kravitz's exceptional expertise, outstanding patient care, and influential role as a media expert in the field of cosmetic dentistry.

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. (PRNewsfoto/NewBeauty) (PRNewswire)

To be considered for the NewBeauty Top Doctor program, aesthetic experts must have extensive training and experience, be highly recommended by peers, have a track record of exceptional results, and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in the field. Dr. Joe Kravitz's selection as a NewBeauty Top Doctor highlights his outstanding work in prosthodontics and cosmetic dentistry and his commitment to providing his patients with the most innovative and effective treatments.

Dr. Kravitz's commitment to providing exceptional care and delivering outstanding results has solidified his position as a leading cosmetic dentist in Rockville and beyond. As a featured expert for several media outlets, Dr. Kravitz has shared his wealth of knowledge and insights on various platforms, enlightening audiences about the latest advancements and techniques in cosmetic dentistry. His expertise has been sought after by prominent media outlets, including television appearances, podcasts, and magazine features. His articulate and relatable approach has empowered individuals to make informed decisions about their dental health and aesthetic goals.

NewBeauty is the beauty authority, providing readers with access to the latest information in aesthetics and anti-aging. Dr. Kravitz's partnership with NewBeauty allows him to reach a broader audience of aesthetically-savvy patients and offer expert advice on cosmetic dentistry. His approach to dental aesthetics perfectly aligns with NewBeauty's mission to provide readers with comprehensive aesthetic solutions that enhance natural beauty.

For more information about Dr. Joe Kravitz and his transformative work in cosmetic dentistry, please visit drjoekravitz.com.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.

