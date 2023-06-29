The Linux Foundation Announces Schedule for Open Source Summit Europe 2023

The premier European conference for the global open source community will feature 175 sessions across 12 microconferences, showcasing expertise and innovation across the open source ecosystem.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the schedule for Open Source Summit Europe , the foremost event for open source code and community contributors in Europe. The conference takes place September 19-21 in Bilbao, Spain, with pre-event programming and co-located events on September 17-18 as well. The schedule can be viewed here .

For 15 years, Open Source Summit has been held in North America, Europe, and Asia to unite the global open source community, with the European edition launching in 2011. The event provides developers, technologists and community leaders a forum to collaborate, further open source innovation, and help ensure a sustainable open source ecosystem. Open Source Summit Europe is composed of a collection of 12 microconferences including CloudOpen , ContainerCon , Diversity Empowerment Summit , Emerging OS Forum , LinuxCon , Open AI + Data Forum , OpenJS World , Open Source Leadership Summit , Open Source On-Ramp , OSPOCon , SupplyChainSecurityCon , and SustainabilityCon - all covering the most important and cutting edge topics in open source today.

Open Source Summit Europe schedule highlights include:

Keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, 10 mini-summits and co-located events will take place alongside Open Source Summit Europe 2023, offering more opportunities to learn about PyTorch, Linux Security, OpenWallet, Open Metaverse, OpenSSF, Networking, OpenChain, SPDX, and so much more.

Registration (in-person) is offered at the price of US$799 through July 6, a savings of US$450. Reduced registration rates are available for small businesses, hobbyists and students. Additionally, a 'hall pass' and virtual-only option are available as well. Please review all registration types here .

Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here .

