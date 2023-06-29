Leading Livestream Shopping Platform buywith Announces "Next Gen Co-Browsing" Patent to Enable a Personalized "Shop With Me" Experience

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- buywith , a leading innovator in the Live Commerce industry, is announcing the grant of its "Next Gen Co-Browsing" patent which for the first time enables brands and retailers to have customers shop together directly on the e-commerce website, through hosted One-to-Many or One-to-One Live events, while automatically adjusting the browsing experience per each unique customer.

buywith announces patented cross-platform personalized livestream commerce platform to help brands and retailers generate more revenue (PRNewswire)

This innovative technology allows users to shop directly on retailers' websites while participating in a Live shopping event, hosted by an influencer or a brand representative who walks them through the website, while each user gets a customized view of the website which is adjusted to their language, relationship with the brand, and the device they are using. For example, a Live event host could be using a desktop device, while some users will use a mobile or tablet device, and yet they will be shown an adjusted view, fitted to every user device. This patent represents a significant advancement in the realm of live shopping experiences, enhancing sales growth and customer engagement.

This technological advancement redefines the way shoppers interact with brands and retailers during Live shopping events. With this unique technology, users have the opportunity to shop alongside an influencer or any host of a Live shopping event, which takes place directly on the retailer's website, gaining valuable insights and product discovery experience in real-time.

"We are incredibly excited about our newly granted "Next Gen Co-Browsing" patent" said Eyal Sinai, buywith's CTO. "This technology represents a major milestone in Live shopping, enabling users to receive a personalized cross-platform, multi-language, experience in real-time, while also empowering them with knowledge to make well-informed purchase decisions. We are thrilled to continue revolutionizing the traditional shopping experience and pave the way for more engaging, and personalized interactions between customers and brands. The "Shop with Me" experience is already being used by our many clients, such as Dyson, Samsung, Ulta Beauty, Steve Madden, H&M, IT Cosmetics, etc"

One of the key advantages of the "Shop With Me" experience, enabled by the new patent, is its ability to create a lasting impact on sales. After the Live event, customers are redirected to the retailer's website, armed with their newfound knowledge enabling them to shop independently the products they added during the Live event that ate waiting for them in their shopping cart. This continuous effect on sales fosters a deeper connection between customers and brands, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, and reduced return rates.

The registration of this patent further solidifies buywith's position as an industry leader in live shopping technology. The company remains dedicated to driving innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions that redefine the way people shop online.

You can learn more about buywith at https://www.buywith.com/

About buywith

buywith is an immersive livestream shopping platform and influencer marketplace, revolutionizing the Social Commerce landscape. Leveraging its patented technology, buywith seamlessly integrates into any commerce website, empowering retailers and brands to connect with their audience and drive sales through influencer-led One-to-Many and One-to-One Live shopping events. Trusted by Fortune 500 leading brands, buywith is recognized as a key player in the social commerce industry, delivering exceptional value to brands seeking to expand their reach and maximize their online presence.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE buywith