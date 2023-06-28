Wilson Signs WNBA Athletes Kahleah Copper and Azura Stevens

Copper and Stevens to faceoff tonight in Wilson's hometown of Chicago

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. , the Official Ball of the WNBA, today announces the latest additions to its roster of athletes, Kahleah Copper of the Chicago Sky and Azura Stevens of the Los Angeles Sparks. As teammates, Copper and Stevens won a WNBA Championship in 2021 with the Chicago Sky in the city Wilson has called home for more than 100 years. Tonight, they will face off as opponents at Wintrust Arena.

Wilson Signs WNBA Athlete Kahleah Copper to Roster of Athletes (PRNewswire)

"Wilson has been a proud supporter of the WNBA for the past two seasons as the official ball of the league," said Kevin Murphy, General Manager, Wilson Team Sports. "As the women's game continues to grow, we're thrilled to take our commitment a step further by adding these two outstanding players to our roster of professional ambassadors."

Copper, a two-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA Finals MVP, continues to build her legacy in Chicago basketball history. Committed to pushing sport forward through game-changing innovation, Wilson will unlock player feedback and insights by playtesting current and future Wilson basketball products with Copper.

"I am so excited to join the Wilson team; a brand that has been a huge part of the WNBA and that has been around the game of basketball since it began," said Copper, Chicago Sky guard-forward. "As an athlete that has competed in Chicago for seven years, it is incredibly special to align with a brand rooted in this city."

Stevens, a WNBA All-Rookie Team selection in 2018, recently joined the Los Angeles Sparks after spending three seasons with the Chicago Sky. In addition to a basketball deal with Wilson, Stevens will also test and wear Wilson sportswear to continue helping the brand build upon its women's basketball apparel category.

"It feels surreal to be partnering with Wilson in this capacity; I have always been a fan of their basketballs, but their new sportswear collection is really something special," adds Stevens, Los Angeles Sparks center. "I look forward to working with the Wilson team as we both continue to grow the women's game."

Copper and Stevens join Wilson's roster of incredible athletes, with a global ambassador network spanning basketball, football, golf, tennis and more. For more information and to shop Wilson's latest basketball collections, please visit wilson.com .

About Wilson:

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. , a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, sportswear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation to sport at every level of play. It uses player insights to develop products that push equipment innovation into new territories and empower athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

In Basketball, Wilson is the supplier of Official Game Basketballs for the National Basketball Association® (NBA), the Women's National Basketball Association® (WNBA), National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA) for March Madness and the Final Four, Basketball Champions League (BCL), Basketball Africa League (BAL), FIBA 3x3 and approximately 39 High School State Associations.

Wilson Signs WNBA Athlete Azura Stevens to Roster of Athletes (PRNewswire)

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. (PRNewsfoto/Wilson Sporting Goods Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilson Sporting Goods