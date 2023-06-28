Seekr News Rating System Incorporating Guidance from Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, World-Renowned Leader in Journalism, Internet, and Technology Ethics

Ethical Considerations Embedded Into Development of Groundbreaking Rating Technology

VIENNA, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in transparent content evaluation, today announced a consultative effort with the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University to embed ethical considerations into the development of its groundbreaking news rating system.

The Markkula Center conducted a months-long, impartial review of the technology, providing Seekr engineers with actionable insights. As part of its continuous improvement in Machine Learning, Seekr has applied this guidance to its best-in-class training approach to enable greater precision, accuracy, quality, and objectivity of Seekr's scoring system for news.

"Seekr's growing base of users rely on the technology to steer them toward reliable information, including viewpoints they strongly disagree with. Because of the trust consumers and enterprises have in this technology, we have a responsibility to ensure that ethical considerations are incorporated into every aspect of development," said Kelsey Garner, Vice President of Product Management at Seekr. "Our collaboration with the Markkula Center has been instrumental in that regard, and it has helped us further refine and improve our technology."

Seekr is the first known technology platform that employs AI and natural language processing (NLP) to evaluate and rate news content for reliability, transparency, and quality based on adherence to journalism standards.

"Journalism and media ethics are understood to be critical for journalists and news publishers, but less appreciated is its need and crucial applicability for search and social media products which distribute the news we read every day," said Subramanian Vincent, director of journalism and media ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. "We are very happy to have contributed inputs on using journalism ethics standards for news distribution to the product team at Seekr."

The Markkula Center's evaluation is one of several independent reviews of Seekr's groundbreaking technology. Last month, Seekr announced the formation of an independent Journalist Advisory Board comprising accomplished journalists and decorated news editors whose collective guidance and expertise helps inform Seekr's understanding of journalism standards.

About Seekr Technologies Inc.

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that specializes in transparent content evaluation and objective ratings. Its AI technology is designed to rate all content, both authentic content created by humans, and synthetic, machine-generated content. Seekr empowers user choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. The centerpiece of Seekr's technology is an independent search engine that is powered by proprietary AI and employs natural language processing (NLP) to generate a Seekr Score and Political Lean Indicator. Seekr is committed to building a web that people can trust by giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find reliable content in context.

About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics

Founded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. "Mike" Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics.

