Control cabinets in 3D: better overviews for service and maintenance

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A viewer isn't anything special in everyday manufacturing and design work. However, with integrated augmented reality (AR) functionality that can project the control cabinet into the virtual world, that's quite extraordinary. With the latest version of Eplan eView Free, this AR functionality is now directly accessible via 3D visualization. The new 3D engine also provides more convenience for service and maintenance: individual areas of a control cabinet can now be displayed or hidden – and the cabinet can be freely rotated in the physical space. Navigation within a project is also much easier.

The benefits are clear: if a service technician hides a side panel or doors, as examples, all the components within are freely accessible. This provides a complete view of the cabinet's interior. And this view is available anytime, anywhere – simply by using an internet browser.

Login, register, get started

How does it work? Users register at www.eplan.com and can upload their current projects there. With the eView Free application, project documentation can be displayed in 2D as a schematic or in 3D as a virtual visualization of the control cabinet. The new integrated split-screen technology provides more freedom in choosing viewing options: the schematics and the AR model of the control cabinet can now be displayed next to each other. If a machine shuts down, for example, the fault can quickly be traced back to its source and the faulty component(s) can be highlighted. If the service technicians need more information, they can open the 3D model of a component directly from the schematics. Another practical advantage is access to cross-references to the device lists, bills of materials, cable overviews and other analyses including topologies.

Great collaboration between engineering and service departments

Using the redlining function, service technicians can note changes directly on the schematics, which are automatically forwarded to the engineering department. Therefore, documentation is always up to date, including upcoming maintenance or servicing. Further, setpoints can be recorded directly in the schematics using the greenlining function. Documentation stored in the Eplan Cloud is available anytime from anywhere, making interdepartmental collaboration even easier.

AR: freely project a control cabinet into the physical environment

The new version of Eplan eView Free also offers the ability to virtually project control cabinets into a physical space more easily. A control cabinet can be freely positioned in a physical space using the camera of a tablet or smartphone. It can be virtually projected as an overlay into any space using integrated AR technology. Access to the AR functionality through PTC's Vuforia app has also been simplified. Users of this free app can now call up the AR function directly in the viewer with a click. The software then generates a QR code or a link that can be shared with other project participants. If the Vuforia app isn't installed on the device, eView Free automatically suggests installing it.

