Sabre adds sustainability data to flight searches using Google's CO2 emissions model

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading travel technology company that powers the global travel industry, announces a significant milestone in its focus on sustainability by integrating carbon emissions data into its point-of-sale tools for corporations and travel agencies. As part of Sabre's and Google's long-term partnership Sabre has integrated Google's Travel Impact Model (TIM) to display the carbon footprint of flights on its systems, thereby empowering travelers to make informed decisions about their trips.

Travel agency tool Sabre Red 360 has already integrated the emissions information and Sabre's corporate online booking tool GetThere is expected to implement the model towards the end of the year.

This announcement comes as part of Sabre's and Google's strategic partnership, now in its fourth year, which includes migrating Sabre's data centers to Google Cloud and is a meaningful step toward reducing the company's overall emissions.

"Integrating emissions data from Google's Travel Impact Model is an important step in bringing sustainability information to the mainstream for corporate and leisure travelers," said Kristin Hays, Chief Communications and Corporate Responsibility Officer, Sabre. "As a technology company that sits at the core of the travel ecosystem, we believe we can play an important role in identifying emissions data to help travelers make more informed decisions when booking travel."

"People should be able to understand the impact of their travel choices, and we are delighted to extend the reach of the Travel Impact Model through Sabre," added Sebnem Erzan, Head of Travel Sustainability & Transport Partnerships at Google. "This is a partnership with a true values alignment; together we hope to advance the travel ecosystem towards a more sustainable future."

