EpicQuest Education's Davis College Signs MOU with The University of Portsmouth

Potential Collaboration Furthers EEIQ's Goal of Internationalization

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis College signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with the University of Portsmouth Higher Education Institution ("University of Portsmouth"), located in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. The nonbinding MOU will allow for a potential ongoing collaboration between the two institutions.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (PRNewswire)

The MOU with the University of Portsmouth can result in expanded career opportunities for EEIQ Davis College students

The purpose of the MOU between Davis College and the University of Portsmouth is to pursue joint research projects; the development of academic programs; the exchange of faculty and students; the development and sharing of industrial, work and laboratory placement opportunities; the participation in conferences and seminars; and to collaborate on best practices.

Diane Brunner, President of Davis College, commented, "We are pleased to enter this memorandum as we further our goal of internationalization. We see an opportunity for Davis College to collaborate on a wide range of activities with the University of Portsmouth to the benefit of both schools. We believe that an enriched intercultural educational experience can be life enhancing and can also expand career opportunities for Davis College students. We are enthusiastic about our potential collaboration with the University of Portsmouth and look forward to the development of a definitive agreement and a long-term relationship based on mutual interest and cooperation."

The Company believes that its academic collaborative and exchange programs are a key element of its mission of internationalization. A vital component of EpicQuest Education's growth plan is to have its operated colleges, Davis College and EduGlobal College, become increasingly connected to international programs in order to offer enhanced globalized learning to its students as well as pathways to achieve university degrees. The Company's strategic growth plan is to achieve international expansion and to establish EEIQ as a truly international service provider of higher learning.

About The University of Portsmouth

The University of Portsmouth is a public university located in Portsmouth, England, whose founding can be traced back to 1870. The University has approximately 31,000 students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programs across a wide range of academic disciplines; the University of Portsmouth offers more than 200 undergraduate degrees and 150 postgraduate degrees, as well as 65 research degree programs. Portsmouth was ranked third of all modern post-92 universities in the UK for research power in the latest Research Excellence Framework (REF) assessment. The QS World University Rankings gave Portsmouth 5 stars for teaching, employability, internationalization, facilities, arts and culture, and inclusiveness and Portsmouth is ranked in the top 150 universities under 50 years-old in the world, according to the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings. For more information, please visit https://www.port.ac.uk/.

About Davis College

Davis College was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis College offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis College offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition to its offering a four-year Bachelor of Science in Business degree, expected to begin in the Fall of 2023, Davis College has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission with the ability to transfer earned course credits. Davis College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit https://www.daviscollege.edu/ .

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's ability to enter into any definitive agreements related to the MOU and to implement its international strategy as described. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contacts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

+1 513-649-8350

info@epicquesteducation.com

Investor Relations:

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EpicQuest Education Group International Limited