BMO Named Official Supporter of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ in North America

BMO also named the Official Bank for 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals and Gold Cup

Partnerships reinforce BMO's position as 'The Bank of Soccer' and its commitment to growing the game across North America , following closely after the landmark deal for naming rights of BMO Stadium, home to Los Angeles FC and Angel City FC

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO and FIFA today announced the bank has been named as an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ in North America.

The partnership represents the bank's commitment to equity in sport, eliminating barriers to inclusion and helping to grow the game, reinforcing BMO as The Bank of Soccer. Throughout the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ BMO will be joining soccer fans across North America in supporting the greatest athletes from around the world as they compete in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 through August 20.

Commenting on the partnership, FIFA's Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai said, "We are delighted to welcome BMO as a Tournament Supporter for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. BMO's commitment to women's sports aligns perfectly with FIFA's vision of empowering female athletes and making this tournament one of the greatest women's sports events in history."

Catherine Roche, Chief Marketing Officer at BMO, added: "BMO is The Bank of Soccer, and this historical partnership reflects our commitment to growing the game across North America."

"As one of the world's largest sporting events, the World Cup is the perfect platform to help promote equal opportunities in sport and inspire a new generation of women players, leaders, and coaches to reach their full potential – on and off the field. Through this partnership we continue to live our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life."

The agreement also sees BMO become the Official Bank for the 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals and the 2023 Gold Cup, Concacaf's flagship men's national team competition. The Nations League Finals wrapped up June 18 with an exciting finish between the United States and Canada, with the U.S. being crowned champions. The exciting partnership between Concacaf and BMO was developed through an innovative strategic partnership between FIFA and Concacaf that includes the two organizations collaborating to market key international football properties in the region leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 2023 Gold Cup is underway, running through July 16 this summer and games will be held in several key BMO markets including Toronto (BMO Field), Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Dallas. The final, on Sunday, July 16, in Los Angeles, will crown Concacaf's best men's national team.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome BMO as an official partner of Concacaf for our men's national team competitions, including the recent Concacaf Nations League Finals and our 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup which is currently underway. BMO has an excellent track record of investing in our sport, and we believe the significant regional and international platform provided by our tournaments will make this a partnership that is truly of mutual benefit," said Concacaf Chief Commercial Officer, Heidi Pellerano. "I also want to thank FIFA for collaborating in our approach to BMO, which provides a very positive example of how we are working together to market the very best Concacaf football in the build up to what will be a tremendous FIFA World Cup in 2026."

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, meanwhile, will kick off a week later on July 20 and will feature the very best of the women's game on the greatest stage of all.

BMO's Support of Soccer

BMO is committed to making progress for an inclusive society by eliminating barriers to inclusion and driving equity in sport. BMO recently partnered with National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City Football Club (ACFC). As part of ACFC's sponsorship model, the organizations reallocated 10 percent of the partnership into the community through a sponsorship of Girls Play Los Angeles (GPLA), where BMO is supporting over 400 high school-aged girls and non-binary youth across Los Angeles with no-cost access to soccer.

Through the bank's partnerships with MLS teams CF Montréal and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, BMO supports the next generation of men and women professional soccer stars. In May 2023, BMO and CF Montréal announced that both organizations are taking another step forward in advancing gender equity in sports by introducing a women's program to the CF Montréal Academy. The bank has also partnered with Toronto FC to launch the Women in Soccer Fellowship, a first-of-its-kind in Canada initiative providing women unique on-the-job experience in coaching, scouting, player development, team services and medical, creating a direct pathway to increasing the number of women in sport.

BMO has also invested over C$25 million to engage, develop and cultivate youth soccer at every level of competition across Canada since 2005, supporting 250,000 youth athletes in the sport. As a Premier Partner of Ontario Soccer, BMO's support of more than 100,000 girls is helping enhance gender equity in the game and helping create systemic change at all levels of soccer. Through community impact-driven partnerships like these, BMO is growing the game of soccer across North America.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

View original content:

SOURCE BMO Financial Group