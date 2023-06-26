Merge releases Integrations Management, a suite of features for full control and visibility over customer integrations

Integrations Management improves integration reliability and automates issue detection, saving customers 4 hours per support ticket

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merge, a Product Integrations Platform, today announced the launch of Integrations Management, a suite of features that provides full control and visibility over customer-facing, B2B integrations. Maintaining integrations is time consuming for SaaS companies, more so than even the initial build of the integration. With Integrations Management SaaS companies can view all of the API-based integrations their customers have set up and troubleshoot any potential customer setup error.

Integrations Management includes a suite of features to ensure reliable and quality integrations. Support teams view the live status of integration data syncs, with detail down to specific data fields. Engineering teams also have access to comprehensive Logs, providing visibility into every single API request in an easy-to-query interface. Integrations Management includes Automated Issue Detection flagging via UI and API to resolve customer set-up errors such as outdated API keys or permission issues before they become a larger problem. The suite of tools also includes Scopes to control and customize what data is shared by each customer's integration, adhering to their data privacy preferences.

Merge Co-Founder and CEO, Shensi Ding, commented, "It's significantly harder and more time-consuming to maintain customer integrations than to build them. That's why we built Integrations Management. It eliminates the need to build any in-house tooling or consider separate third party monitoring platforms. Merge is the only Product Integrations Platform that comes with this entire suite of features."

"Integrations Management provides a seamless experience whenever our customers set up an integration," notes Daniel Marashlian, Co-Founder and CTO of Drata. "Combining the power of the Merge Dashboard and automatic alerts, it now takes my team an hour or less instead of five hours to identify potential data issues, reducing that time spent by 80% and saving us on operational costs."

Gil Feig, Merge's Co-Founder and CTO, personally experienced the challenges of maintaining customer integrations, "After building an integration, we would start seeing issues come up with the previous ones we'd built. When starting Merge, I wanted to make sure Integrations Management was a key part of our product. We also did a lot of customer research and heard similar stories about the difficulties of what happens after building an integration."

SaaS companies can use Integrations Management today for free by signing up for Merge. Read more about Integrations Management on the Merge blog.

About Merge:

Merge is a Product Integrations Platform that offers a suite of Unified APIs and tools for integration management. Developers quickly add multiple integrations with Unified APIs and give their customers access to over 180 accounting, CRM, file storage, HR, marketing, recruiting, and ticketing integrations. Merge is backed by $75 million in funding from Accel, NEA, and Addition. Merge was founded in 2020 by Shensi Ding and Gil Feig and is proudly built in San Francisco and New York City.

