LP Building Solutions Earns The Tennessean's Top Workplaces of Middle Tennessee Award for Second Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, announced its recognition as a winner of the Top Workplaces of Middle Tennessee Award for the second consecutive year by The Tennessean, the state's largest newspaper and part of the USA Today Network. The award showcases LP's commitment to cultivating a positive work environment and prioritizing its employees' professional growth and satisfaction.

Based on employee surveys conducted by Energage, the Top Workplaces of Middle Tennessee Award assesses various facets of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection. This year, more than 2,000 companies were invited to participate. The employees of LP's Nashville-based headquarters were among those surveyed. Based on questions about employee loyalty, motivation, and likelihood to recommend LP as a place to work, LP posted a better overall engagement score than the national benchmark.

"We are extremely proud to receive The Tennessean's Top Workplaces of Middle Tennessee Award for the second consecutive year," said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "This recognition underscores our strategy of empowering team members, fostering collaboration and belonging, and encouraging innovation. Our employees are the backbone of our success, and this award is a testament to their commitment."

LP places significant emphasis on team member development programs, mentorship opportunities, and competitive compensation and benefits packages in order to foster the personal and professional growth of members of its workforce.

In addition, LP engages in sustainability initiatives and community outreach, actively supporting charitable causes and encouraging employee participation in volunteer activities, fostering a sense of purpose and social responsibility within the company.

"Earning a Top Workplaces Award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure that they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com .

