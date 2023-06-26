KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2024 TELLURIDE PRICING¹

Telluride Sees Modest Price Increase of $100 for 2024 Model Year

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telluride SUV continues to be a head-turning proposition from all angles for the 2024 model year, with minor exterior styling updates. Retaining its bold and sophisticated appearance, the Telluride undergoes minor exterior restyling for a more rugged and refined look in the new model year. Across the Telluride lineup, amber daytime running lights are new for the 2024 model year. On Telluride X-Line and Telluride X-Pro models, black gloss replaces dark metallic exterior trim on the bumpers, lower door garnish, grille surround, and headlight bezels.

Pricing 2 – MSRP (excludes $1,365 destination fee)

LX FWD $35,990 LX AWD $37,990 S FWD $37,890 S AWD $39,890 EX FWD $41,590 EX AWD $43,590 EX X-Line AWD $45,885 SX FWD $45,790 SX AWD $47,790 SX AWD X-Line $49,285 SX AWD X-Pro $50,285 SX-Prestige AWD $50,690 SX-Prestige AWD X-Line $52,185 SX-Prestige AWD X-Pro $53,185

Engine:

Atkinson Cycle Lambda II 3.8L V6 GDI – 8 A/T: 291 hp/262 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy 3 , EPA-est. MPG (City/Highway/Combined):

FWD: 20/26/22

AWD: 18/24/20

Highlighted Advanced Driver Assistance Features [4] :

Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 5 (FCA) w/ Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection and FCA-Junction Turning

Highway Driving Assist 6 (HDA)

Lane Following Assist (LFA) & Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve 7 (NSCC-C)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision – Avoidance Assist 8 (RCCA)

Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)

Surround View Monitor (SVM) & Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

