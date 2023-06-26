EDM Council Designates Google Cloud as a Certified Cloud Solution

Google Cloud clients migrating sensitive data to the cloud can do so with greater confidence now that Google Cloud has been certified against EDMC's CDMC control framework

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDM Council , the leading global non-profit trade association for advocating data management and analytics, has today announced that Google Cloud's new solution architecture, which combines Google Cloud's BigQuery and Dataplex, has been independently assessed by KPMG and certified by EDM Council as a CDMC (Cloud Data Management Capabilities) Certified Cloud Solution.

"This is an exciting milestone for Google Cloud and the CDMC framework," said John Bottega, President of EDM Council. "Google Cloud is advancing cloud adoption across all industries. Now as a CDMC Certified Cloud Solution, their clients can have the added certainty that Google Cloud's architecture has the key controls and accepted best practices in place to protect their data in the cloud."

"Cloud migration is an important step that many enterprises are still in the process of taking," added Mark Tomlinson, Principal Architect at Google Cloud who led the project. "While companies want to accelerate their cloud adoption, there are data risks that some may find challenging. Both the new solution architecture and the CDMC Certification should provide peace of mind and support CDOs in this critical step for their businesses."

According to the Google Cloud Brand Pulse Survey, carried out in the fourth quarter of 2022, over 40% of organizations are increasing their use of cloud-based services and products due to the current macroeconomic climate. However, as enterprises accelerate their adoption, their CDOs face a new challenge: how can they effectively secure, manage and govern rapidly expanding volumes of their most sensitive data in an unfamiliar environment? This new architecture incorporating the CDMC 14 key controls and automations can provide new and existing Google Cloud clients with the confidence to migrate their sensitive data to the cloud.

The CDMC framework , developed and published by the EDM Council's CDMC Working Group , provides a comprehensive set of data management capabilities, standards and best practices for cloud implementations. Contributors to the framework included some of the largest enterprises in regulated industries, all major cloud service providers plus technology service organizations and major advisory firms. CDMC certification of cloud solutions is attained through a comprehensive review by a CDMC Authorized Partner. The CDMC 14 Key Controls and Automations for protecting sensitive data in the Cloud was published by the Working Group as a first deliverable on July 7, 2021 and is available as a free license to all industries via the EDM Council website.

EDM Council is the global association created to elevate the practice of data management and analytics as a business and operational priority. The Council is the leading, global advocate for the development and implementation of data standards, best practices and comprehensive training and certification programs. With over 350 organizations from the Americas, EMEA and Asia, and over 25,000 data management professionals as members, EDM Council provides a venue for data professionals to interact, communicate, and collaborate on the challenges and advances in data management and analytics as critical organizational functions. For more, visit https://edmcouncil.org/ .

