Subtle Medical Named to the 2023 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

The company is recognized for their software solutions using AI for faster, safer, and smarter medical imaging

MENLO PARK, Calif. , June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights named Subtle Medical to its seventh annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world. This is the second time Subtle has been named among this prestigious list.

This is the second time Subtle Medical is named among this prestigious list of AI companies transforming healthcare.

Subtle Medical was founded by a Neuroradiologist and deep learning experts from Stanford University. Subtle Medical has leveraged this pedigree to create best-in-class software solutions using proprietary deep learning algorithms that enable more efficient imaging with up to 60% faster PET and MRI scan times, while simultaneously providing a much better experience for patients. The software solutions, SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, are deployed across hundreds of scanners worldwide, and the team has several other innovative solutions in their product pipeline.

"This year's AI 100 cohort are developing game-changing innovations that meaningfully impact the world around them," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "From healthcare to climate tech, we've seen incredibly novel applications of AI, particularly in the generative AI space. Our winners are shaping the future of AI and its possibilities, and as the future unfolds, I cannot wait to see what they accomplish next."

"Subtle Medical is honored to be recognized as a leader in the Generative AI space," says Enhao Gong, co-founder and CEO. "Our deep learning software is transforming the radiology industry for patients and the institutions that serve them by enabling faster, safer, and smarter medical imaging. We're thrilled to be among this impressive list of AI companies."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team picked these 100 private market vendors from a pool of nearly 9,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on CB Insights datasets — including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, business relationships, Yardstiq transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength — and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Quick facts on the 2023 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals: Since 2019, the 2023 AI 100 cohort has raised nearly $22B — driven by OpenAI's $13B worth of investments from Microsoft — across 223 deals.

Unicorns: There are 15 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.

Most Represented Categories: The cohort is broken down across 14 industries, 19 cross-industry applications, and 11 categories of AI development tools.

Geographic distributions: This year's winners represent 13 different countries across the globe. Sixty-seven of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 10 winners, and Canada follows closely with 7. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this year's list include the Netherlands , Sweden , China , and Germany .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered technology for faster, safer and smarter medical imaging. It was named CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. The company's cutting-edge solutions optimize imaging workflows, improving productivity and patient experience. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Subtle Medical aims to revolutionize medical imaging and transform the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com .

