PureHD Rebranding under New Chief Marketing Officer

SUDBURY, Mass., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHD, a leading provider of DISH entertainment services to hotels nationwide, announces the appointment of Craig Snelgrove as Chief Marketing Officer.

In this role, Snelgrove will be leading the implementation of PureHD's corporate growth strategies, continued expansion of business development initiatives, strategic marketing investments, and further advancement of existing partner and brand relationships.

PureHD is revising its logo to reflect its forward-looking vision on providing innovative entertainment services. PureHD's mission is to provide Entertainment Over Everything – Entertainment is a critical component of the experience that properties are providing to their guests, tenants, and owners. This also means providing the latest delivery methods and user experiences, based on current consumer behavior, market trends, and experiences. Today that means ubiquitous access over wireless networks, access to content from a variety of OTT providers, enhanced content suggestions, and a seamless way to just push play and enjoy.

One of the leading new products from PureHD delivering on the promise of Entertainment Over Everything is DISH's OnStream. OnStream provides access to leading OTT apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Max, and more and will be delivered over a variety of platforms such as LG smart TVs, Android TV set back boxes, browsers, Amazon Fire TV devices, and enabled over WiFi networks, as well as traditional transport over coax and wired IP networks.

PureHD will be showcasing OnStream at AHLA's The Hospitality Show in Las Vegas June 28-29 in booth 1243, and at HITEC in Toronto June 27-29 in booth 443.

"PureHD has an unparalleled market reputation for providing high quality installation, service and support while also being a market innovator and deploying new first to market video technology solutions," said Snelgrove. "As an industry leader, PureHD provides the opportunity to leverage its quality reputation and past performance to accelerate growth in a number of ways, both organically and through strategic partnerships. I'm excited to be joining a respected provider to the hotel industry, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the company."

"We are very happy to have Craig join our team, his extensive knowledge of the industry and video technologies will be a great benefit as our company continues to grow," says Thomas Pullen, CEO and founder. "Craig's ability to develop marketing strategies, build sales teams, and enhance our customer relationships will be a tremendous addition to our company as we continue rapid market growth with our free-to-guest and interactive TV products."

Snelgrove is a seasoned hospitality industry sales executive with experience from various telecommunications companies in both the private and the public sector. Craig received a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from the University of British Columbia. He has most recently held sales leadership roles, including the past eight years at Allbridge, and in prior roles with DISH Network and Video Propulsion Interactive Television. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Guest-Tek Interactive Entertainment.

PureHD is a technology leader in the hospitality marketplace and has partnered with DISH Business to deploy the first commercial installations of SmartBox, Evolve, and now OnStream products from DISH. PureHD is the largest provider of Android TV streaming solutions in the U.S. hotel market. For more information, please visit www.purehd.com .

About PureHD LLC

Headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts, PureHD is a leading provider of 100% digital, 100% high-definition television and interactive streaming televisions solutions to the hospitality marketplace in the United States and Canada. PureHD provides superior quality and service in delivering easy access to the widest variety of entertainment programming for the hotel market. With DISH Network's EVOLVE® solution, PureHD has worked to improve the guest experience by allowing guests to access their own content by giving them the ability to cast and stream directly to the guestroom television. Through 24/7/365 support and remote monitoring, PureHD has optimized HD system uptimes and minimized on-going maintenance costs. PureHD is one of the fastest growing DISH integrators and the leading HD television service provider with a strong presence in major cities throughout the US. For more information, please call (978) 298-2200 or email us from our web site at www.purehd.com. Press inquiries, please contact Craig Snelgrove (678) 542-6103 or craig.snelgrove@purehd.com.

