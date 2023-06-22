Pro CA Coalition Founders, Amy Gonzalez and Andrea Gross, File Lawsuit against Columbus Academy, Headmaster, Melissa Soderberg

Alleged Retaliation against Innocent Children for Parents Asking about Potential Financial Improprieties

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro CA Coalition founders Amy Gonzalez and Andrea Gross filed a lawsuit earlier this week against Columbus Academy ("CA") and Melissa Soderberg, CA's Headmaster ("Soderberg"), for alleged Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress; Violation of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act; and Civil Conspiracy. This is alleged to have been in response to the expulsion of the Pro CA Coalition's founders' children from the school in alleged retaliation for continuously inquiring about the management of finances and transactions with the school that appeared to result in private benefit for Soderberg and Board of Trustees President, Jonathan Kass ("Kass").

The lawsuit alleges that CA and various members within retaliated against the claimants; their children; and began a systematic harassment campaign to wrongfully pursue baseless accusations against the claimants, including but not limited to reporting the claimants to the FBI; notifying the school's teachers and staff of the FBI alert to address the "potential threat" posed by the claimants; and portraying the claimants as "violent and racists." The claimants believe this alleged systematic harassment campaign was initiated to avoid addressing the claimants' inquiries about financial management of the school and board malfeasance. The claimants are alleging that the Kass and Soderberg benefited from their association with the school in violation of IRS regulations.

Columbus Academy in Columbus, Ohio, officially expelled the claimants' children on June 11, 2021, with no prior warning or discussion. The expulsion letter was signed by Soderberg and Kass, However, it was noted the Board of Trustees determined the expulsions.

The Pro CA Coalition, consisting of a group of hundreds of parents, students, alumni, and teachers, organically formed in mid-January 2021, to foster positive dialogue and confront concerns about financial management and potential board malfeasance. The claimants' children had been at Columbus Academy since they were four years old and were rising sixth graders at the time of expulsion.

"This lawsuit is a result of two years of concerted work to protect our children against the conspiracy concocted by CA and some of their members," said Amy Gonzalez, co-organizer of the Pro CA Coalition. "Expelling our innocent children is retaliatory in nature and in effort to indirectly squelch our efforts in uncovering these financial wrongdoings. Our efforts will not stop; we will be heard; and justice will prevail. Prior to the expulsion, the school had begun repeatedly attacking me and Andrea [Gross] to the school community and harassing us. That is not okay. In the end, we believe the school retaliated against us and our children because of our inquiry into their grossly inadequate management of funds and for us discovering that certain members of the establishment are wrongfully benefitting from their association with the school, which the IRS does not allow."

The Pro CA Coalition is an organization of Columbus Academy (CA) parents, students, alumni, and teachers, formed in 2021 in response to concerns about the curriculum and management of finances at the school. Visit https://procacoalition.com for more information.

