Emma -- The Sleep Company Announces Sweepstakes for an Unforgettable Sleep Vacation in the Country

Emma is the first sleep company to launch its own range of secluded sleep vacations — which will be bookable later this summer

Emma's research reveals that 77% of people dream of going on a sleep vacation, and 98% of people consider good sleep to be a vital part of a vacation

One lucky winner will be chosen to go on the first ever Emma Sleep Vacation

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma — The Sleep Company, the world's largest D2C sleep brand, is launching its own range of secluded sleep vacations, as the summer season officially begins and the global sleep tourism trend gathers pace. Independent research, carried out with Appinio, showed that 77% of participants would love to go on a sleep vacation, but only 18% have tried one in the past. The research also found that 98% of people consider good sleep to be a vital component of a vacation, and that 79% of respondents enjoy better sleep in the countryside compared to the city. Furthermore, Appinio and Emma discovered that the item people miss the most when they go on vacation is their bed (41%).

What is a sleep vacation?

Sleep vacations are the latest tourism trend where rest and rejuvenation are the core elements of the getaway. They provide an escape from daily routines by immersing vacationers in natural, peaceful, and secluded environments that promote relaxation and restoration. For Emma's Sleep Experts, a sleep vacation has a wide range of health benefits. Several scientific studies indicate that exposure to natural environments improves sleep quality thanks to improved hormone balance. For example, natural settings decrease cortisol levels the primary stress hormone — thereby improving sleep and overall well-being.

"Sleep tourism helps people step away from daily stressors and rediscover the essential need for restful sleep," said Theresa Schnorbach, Sleep Research Team Lead from Emma – The Sleep Company. "By prioritizing relaxation and having the chance to connect with nature, individuals can achieve better cognitive function, emotional balance, and overall well-being during a sleep vacation."

Introducing Emma Sleep Vacations

Emma is the world's first sleep brand to launch its own range of sleep vacations, which will be bookable later this summer. Emma Sleep Vacations will include a wide range of locations designed to promote rest and relaxation, and properties kitted out with Emma's award-winning sleep products. To mark the launch, Emma is launching a global competition to give one lucky participant the chance to win the very first Emma Sleep Vacation. People can enter to win at https://www.emma-sleep.com/pages/sleep-vacations by guessing the correct country shown in the photos. The winner will be announced on July 12th 2023.

About Emma - The Sleep Company:

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 873 million (USD 948 million) in 2022, a growth rate of 35 percent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces, and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

