Millennium Tower Stops Tilting and Sinking Following Final Building Stabilization Stage

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Millennium Tower announced today that its engineering upgrade to stop the building from tilting and sinking has succeeded following the final stage of its Perimeter Pile Upgrade load transfer, which successfully loaded all 18 concrete piles to 100% –1 million pounds-force per pile – over the last 10 days.

The Tower's engineering upgrade, known as the Perimeter Pile Upgrade, involved the installation of 18 concrete piles that anchor the building to bedrock below ground. The upgrade relieves stress on soils that have compressed beneath the building, which caused its unanticipated movement.

Today, the analysis of the foundation shows recovery of nearly one inch of tilt following the final load transfer. The Tower expects the recovery to continue in the coming months and years.

The final steps in the Perimeter Pile Upgrade include the installation of vaults allowing for maintenance access and the restoration of the muni lines, sidewalk and landscaping on Fremont and Mission Streets. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

"We look forward to completing the remaining non-structural elements of the Perimeter Pile Upgrade in the coming months and are confident that the engineering upgrade will restore our building's reputation and the value of condominiums while putting to rest to any lingering questions about the Tower's stability," said Association President Howard Dickstein.

The engineering upgrade was designed by internationally recognized engineer Ronald Hamburger of Simpson Gumpertz & Heger. Hamburger has nearly 50 years of experience in civil and structural engineering and is an internationally recognized expert in earthquake-resistant design and structural performance evaluation.

The Perimeter Pile Upgrade process began in 2020. Over the last several years, the Millennium Tower has worked cooperatively with the Department of Building Inspection (DBI) and an independent panel of experts hired by the City of San Francisco, referred to as the Engineering Design Review Team (EDRT), to ensure that the building remained safe for occupancy throughout the construction period, and that the retrofit conformed to the applicable building code requirements and approved construction documents.

"We are pleased with the progress of the Perimeter Pile Upgrade, and we anticipate the building will continue to experience significant recovery of the tilting that has occurred following the final load transfer," said Hamburger. "As an independent team of engineering experts concluded, this is an effective and practical approach to the settlement and tilting issues, and it preserves and enhances the building's safety. We look forward to completing the final steps of this project."

