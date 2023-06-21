DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS AND POWERBALL TEAM UP FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF THE "POWERBALL FIRST MILLIONAIRE OF THE YEAR" PROMOTION

$1 Million Dollar Drawing to be Broadcast on

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" on ABC

Editor's Note: B-roll of previous winners of the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" promotion

available for download HERE

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and POWERBALL® announced today that they are teaming up for a fifth consecutive year to present the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year®" promotion. Five finalists who will be randomly selected from a national pool of Powerball players will travel to New York City to ring in the New Year and have the chance to win $1 million in a special drawing broadcast live on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" on ABC, the No. 1 New Year's Eve programming special on television.

"This has become an exhilarating New Year's tradition for Powerball – awarding $1 million to a lottery player shortly after the ball drop in Times Square," said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. "Participating lotteries will open entry periods throughout the summer and fall; players should check with their local lottery for more information on how they can participate for the opportunity to become a finalist."

"Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" Highlights:

Five finalists will travel to New York City to participate in a random drawing in person.

Participating lotteries will once again hold contests or drawings to randomly select a national pool of five finalists for the $1 million prize.

The following lottery jurisdictions will participate in this year's promotion: Arizona , Delaware , Georgia , Idaho , Illinois , Indiana (Hoosier), Iowa , Kansas , Kentucky , Louisiana , Maine , Minnesota , Nebraska , North Carolina , North Dakota , New Mexico , New York , Pennsylvania , Rhode Island , South Dakota , Tennessee , Virgin Islands , and Washington D.C.

The "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" winner will be announced just after midnight EST in Times Square.

Last year, finalists from across the country traveled to New York City for a VIP experience, capped off by an exclusive New Year's Eve gala in Times Square and the $1 million drawing. Each finalist entered a second-chance or similar drawing or contest held by one of the participating lotteries. Just after midnight, Gary Krigbaum from North Carolina was named the 2023 Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

The No. 1 New Year's Eve programming special each year, ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023" attracted 13.8 million Total Viewers and averaged 4.1/29 among Adults 18-49 last year. ABC's annual New Year's Eve special drew in 17.9 million Total Viewers and hit a 5.3 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.

Follow "New Year's Rockin' Eve" on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok , join the conversation with #RockinEve and #PowerballRockinEve. For more information on the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" promotion, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com , and follow on Facebook and Instagram .

About Dick Clark Productions

Dick Clark Productions is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming including the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," "Golden Globe Awards," "So You Think You Can Dance," from 19 Entertainment and DCP, and "Streamy Awards." Dick Clark Productions owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic specials, performances, and legendary programming. For more information, please visit www.dickclark.com .

About POWERBALL

Powerball® holds the current world record for largest national lottery jackpot at $2.04 billion. Powerball celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and since its first drawing in 1992, the game has helped generate more than $28 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com .

