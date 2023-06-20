U.S. Legal Support Earns Multiple Hall of Fame Awards for Court Reporting, Deposition Services, and Record Retrieval, Along with First Place Win as Foreign Language Translation Provider by The Recorder

HOUSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is honored to announce that clients and readers of The Recorder have voted to recognize the company across five categories as the #1 Foreign Language Translation provider, in addition to four Hall of Fame awards for Document Management Solutions for Retrieved Records, Court Reporting & Deposition Services, Video Deposition, and Remote Deposition Services.

The Law.com award surveys are conducted annually to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers in markets across the country. The "Best Of" awards recognize the vendors that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the services required to compete in today's legal market.

"We are honored to receive these awards from The Recorder," said Jimmie Bridwell, the CEO of U.S. Legal Support. "At U.S. Legal Support, we take great pride in our commitment to client service. Our team consistently goes above and beyond to deliver timely, accurate, and high-quality service that is tailored to meet each client's individual needs. These awards represent our unwavering dedication to our clients, and, on behalf of the entire organization, I am proud and grateful to receive this recognition. We extend our thanks to our clients, partners, and the legal community for their continued support and trust."

U.S. Legal Support is one of the leading providers of both court reporting and record retrieval services for law firms, corporations, and insurance carriers nationwide. With industry-leading cybersecurity, U.S. Legal Support's unparalleled record retrieval capabilities include over 1,100,000 established provider relationships and expediting teams in every time zone. On the court reporting side, U.S. Legal Support offers clients both speed and scale with access to more than 12,000 on-demand offices nationwide. Coupled with regional scheduling and sales support teams, clients can benefit from local market expertise along with nationwide resources. Their advanced, versatile team of 5,000+ interpreters are fluent in more than 200 languages and can provide accurate service whether in-person or remote. The team is well versed in the slang, terminology, and nuances of regional dialects, and boasts knowledge of legal terminology and "specialty language," including financial, intellectual property, and medical and pharmaceutical content.

Additionally, U.S. Legal Support provides translations, litigation consulting, and transcription services.

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with a single goal: to be the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over the last thirty years, our mission has remained the same: to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional litigation support services. With a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services, we serve the legal industry better. To law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers across the country, U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit www.uslegalsupport.com.

