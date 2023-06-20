LEAF TRADING CARDS ANNOUNCES AN EXCITING PARTNERSHIP WITH PBA

Bringing the thrill of professional bowling to collectors

DALLAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Trading Cards, a leading manufacturer and distributor of sports trading cards, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA). This unprecedented collaboration will bring the excitement and allure of professional bowling to collectors worldwide.

As part of this exciting venture, Leaf Trading Cards will have exclusive rights to produce officially licensed PBA trading cards, featuring the most talented and beloved professional bowlers in the world. With a rich heritage spanning over six decades, the PBA has captivated audiences with its thrilling competitions and outstanding athletes. Now, collectors will have the opportunity to own a piece of this dynamic sport through the beautifully designed trading cards offered by Leaf.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with the Professional Bowlers Association," said Brian Gray, CEO of Leaf Trading Cards. "The PBA has a dedicated and passionate fan base, and we are excited to bring them an authentic and engaging collecting experience. Our trading cards will showcase the incredible talent and achievements of PBA players, capturing the essence of the sport in every pack."

Leaf Trading Cards has built a reputation for crafting high-quality, innovative trading card products across various sports, including baseball, basketball, football, and soccer. With their expertise in creating unique and visually stunning collectibles, Leaf is well-positioned to showcase the excitement and skill of professional bowling.

"This collaboration opens up new avenues for fans to connect with their favorite players on a deeper level," said CJ Breen, Director of Social Media Marketing and Athlete Relations. "Trading cards have always been a cherished medium for capturing the essence of sports, and I am excited to see how this partnership will bring joy and excitement to fans across the globe."

This partnership will enable collectors to uncover exclusive PBA trading cards featuring a wide range of designs, including autographed cards, rare inserts, and limited-edition releases. These cards will provide fans with an opportunity to connect with their favorite bowlers in a new and intimate way, immortalizing their greatest achievements and moments on the lanes.

"This partnership with Leaf allows the PBA to break into an industry that has seen tremendous growth in recent years," said Lev Ekster, the Chief Strategy Officer at Bowlero Corp. "We are excited about the entertainment and promotional opportunities for our athletes in the burgeoning sports trading card market."

EJ Tackett and Kyle Troup's cards are specially released today in celebration of the partnership. You can purchase their cards as part of Leaf's Web Exclusives collection here .

More official PBA trading cards will launch this fall on LeafTradingCards.com .

About the PBA

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world's preeminent organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition, with thousands of members and millions of fans throughout the world. The PBA plays host to bowling's biggest tournaments from the PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. In 2020, the PBA launched PBA Jr., a club for elite youth bowlers under the age of 17 and the PBA Pinsiders, a membership for fans of the sport. For more information, please visit PBA.com .

About Leaf Trading Co.

Leaf Trading Cards is the Gateway to Collectible Excellence. Leaf takes center stage as the premier organization dedicated to the world class trading cards. Having a global following of passionate collectors and enthusiasts, Leaf Trading Cards has become synonymous with innovation in the sports industry. Visionary CEO Brian Gray resurrected the iconic Leaf brand in 2010, bringing back the nostalgic brand from its heyday in the 1940's. Leaf continues to deliver value to customers with its outrageous list of autograph signers while continually advancing our products each year. For more information, please visit leaftradingcards.com .

